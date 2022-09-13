Hopes 100-space Ipswich car park to stay for five years

An application has been submitted for Slade Street car park, accessed via Star Lane, to remain in use for the next five years. - Credit: Google Maps

Permission has been sought for an Ipswich car park to remain in use for another five years.

Slade Street car park is accessed via Star Lane, and the application form indicates that it contains 104 available car parking spaces.

Back in 2020, Ipswich Borough Council gave permission for Slade Street car park to be used as a pay and display car park, but stipulated that this permission would be rescinded in February 2022.

The reason for this was that the council did not want to constrain the site's potential for future redevelopment.

The council also said that the area of land should be used as a short stay car park only, with a tariff of a minimum of £12 to discourage the parking of vehicles for more than five hours.

It also said that the car park could be in use only between 8am and 6pm on weekdays.

This new application asks that the car park be allowed to remain in use for the next five years.

Ipswich Borough Council will make its decision in due course, with an eight-week decision date of November 4.