Ipswich theatre seeks additional security camera after 'criminal incidents'

The Gallery Studio Theatre on St Georges Street Ipswich has applied for an additional security camera after 'criminal incidents' - Credit: Sonya Duncan

An Ipswich studio theatre has been forced to apply for additional CCTV, due to a high number of antisocial behaviour incidents occurring outside it.

The Gallery Studio on St Georges Street is 210 years old this year, and is home to local theatre company, the Gallery Players.

The group has submitted an application to Ipswich Brough Council to install a second security camera to the front of the building.

A planning statement submitted to the council reads: “Regrettably, during the previous few months, several criminal incidents have occurred in the immediate vicinity of the building.

“This included criminal damage to the building, fly-tipping, and public order offences. The existing CCTV camera was able to provide valuable evidence to support the prosecution of the offenders.

“We are seeking this approval so that a second camera, capturing the north side of the front face of the building, can be installed to reinforce our existing deterrent, and provide further evidential capability.”

The additional security camera can be seen in the top right corner of the building. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Ipswich Borough Council has received a retrospective application for the new security camera. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The planning application indicates that the camera was already installed in May this year, and that this was a retrospective application.

The Gallery Studio Theatre is based within the old Ipswich Salem Chapel, a Grade II listed building which has stood since 1812.

The planning statement said that the additional camera would be of the same type already installed on the building, a small ‘bullet’ painted in a matt black finish to reduce the camera's visual appearance.

The statement concluded: “It is our opinion that the installation of this additional CCTV camera will not cause any undue visual impact to the character of the building, or cause any significant change to the fabric of the building.”

The Gallery Players was established in 1985, with the aim of performing plays and musicals that are rarely performed or use only a few performers.

The group’s current show is ‘The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole,” which will be running until July 23.

Ipswich Borough Council will make its decision in due course.