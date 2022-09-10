News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

Ipswich venues to observe National Mourning

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 5:23 PM September 10, 2022
The Regent Theatre, Ipswich

Special arrangements have been made for shows at the Regent. - Credit: Archant

Shows at Ipswich council venues - the Corn Exchange and Regent Theatre - will be preceded by the playing of the National Anthem and a minute's silence during the period of mourning.

A statement from the borough said: "During this period of mourning for our late monarch, HM Queen Elizabeth II, appropriate arrangements are being taken for the cast and audience to pay their respects at performances at the Ipswich Corn Exchange and at the Ipswich Regent theatres.

"A minute’s silence and the playing of the National Anthem will occur before the start of performances at  each venue."

National mourning is expected to continue until the State Funeral of the late Queen, which is due to take place on Monday, September 19.




