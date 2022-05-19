New mayor of Ipswich sworn in

Ipswich’s new mayor has been sworn into office this week.

John Cook, deputy mayor in the last 12 months, was presented with the chain of office on Wednesday evening at Ipswich Borough Council’s annual meeting.

Cllr Cook, who has served as a councillor for 13 years and spent 10 years as a director of the East of England Co-operative Society, has been agent and secretary of the Ipswich Labour Party since 2001 having moved from Norwich with his family.

He stepped down from his agent role with the party last year but remains party secretary.

New Ipswich mayor, John Cook. - Credit: IBC

He was joined by his family for Wednesday’s mayor-making ceremony, including wife Adele who will be his consort.

“Retiring from full-time employment in 2021 has given me the opportunity to accept nomination as mayor of Ipswich,” Cllr Cook said.

“I very much look forward to serving our borough in this role in the spirit of community and co-operation, my theme for the year.”

Cllr Cook’s chosen charity will be Emmaus Suffolk.

He said: “I have been impressed with the work Emmaus Suffolk does to tackle entrenched homelessness, isolation and unemployment within Ipswich.

“Emmaus supports people to work their way out of homelessness, providing meaningful work, training, support and a stable home for as long as someone needs it. I am hoping to raise funds through my mayoral year to help Emmaus to sustain and expand their work in our town, but also to place spotlights on the impact homelessness and unemployment has within our community.”

Earlier this week, the Star revealed to readers that Cllr Cook was probably the first Canaries fan to be mayor of Ipswich.

He told this newspaper: "I have always been a Norwich fan. Always will be. But over the last few years I've been going down to Portman Road and I'd like to see the team do well. I'm quite relieved that the clubs are unlikely to be playing a derby match during my mayoralty though!"

Outgoing mayor Liz Hughes, who will serve as deputy mayor for the year, presented her charity, the Creative Computing Club, with a cheque for £1,592.10 from fundraising activities in the last year.

Ms Hughes praised the town’s “unsung heroes” she met during the year, describing it as “the most fulfilling job I have ever done”.