50 wildlife warriors makes homes for birds and hedgehogs at Ipswich park

Wildlife warriors were building birdboxes and hedgehog homes at Orwell Country Park - Credit: IBC

Fifty wildlife warriors have been out building bird boxes and hedgehog homes at an Ipswich park.

Lots of different paint brushes painting the Orwell Country Park - Credit: IBC

Orwell Country Park ran an Ipswich Borough Council Wildlife Homes event at Braziers Meadow on Friday for children during the half-term break.

Children painting the birdboxes in Orwell Country Park - Credit: IBC

Children and parents also planted trees, in addition to making the decorated bird and hedgehog houses that will be installed around the Ravenswood Estate and Orwell Country Park.

Some of the bird boxes before being painted at Orwell Country Park - Credit: IBC

Cllr Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “I trust the many birdbox and hedgehog houses painters enjoyed themselves at Orwell Park in this activity arranged by our Wildlife Rangers.

Braziers Meadow in Orwell Country Park - Credit: IBC

"The results look very colourful. I hope they are others will be back for the next activities that Ipswich Borough Council arrange in our parks.”