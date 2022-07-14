News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Mayor to mark Mandela Day with charity barbecue

Paul Geater

Published: 11:00 AM July 14, 2022
New Ipswich mayor John Cook with wife and mayoress, Adele.

Ipswich Mayor and Mayoress John and Adele Cook have visited South Africa three times. - Credit: IBC

Ipswich Mayor and Mayoress John and Adele Cook will be marking Mandela Day on Monday with a special South African-style barbecue in Holywells Park to raise money for a charity project in the country.

Mrs Cook's parents moved from Durban in South Africa to the UK before she was born - but she still has relatives in the country and Mr and Mrs Cook have paid three visits to the country.

In South Africa Mandela Day, July 18, is a day when people are encouraged to undertake voluntary work within the community. It marks Nelson Mandela's birthday in 1918.

Nelson Mandela

Mandela Day honours the memory of South Africa's first democratically-elected president Nelson Mandela. - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

Mrs Cook's niece, Taneal Padayachie, works for the Ubuntu Pathways charity in the townships of Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth).  

The charity works to provide a pathway out of poverty for people in these townships.

Mr and Mrs Cook support the Ubuntu Pathways charity through monthly giving and were keen to hold an event on Mandela Day during their mayoral year to support the charity.

They are hosting a braai (South African barbecue) on Monday evening at the Orangery in Holywells Park.  Tickets are £25 and will include barbecue food and South African wines (soft drinks also available).

Tickets can be purchased via the Regent Theatre bookings website.
 

