Upgrades to jubilee play space in Martlesham closes area through May

A new climbing frame is part of the new equipment at the Jubilee play space - Credit: Martlesham Parish Council

Renovation works have closed the Diamond Jubilee bike trails and Jubilee play space in Martlesham until the end of May, to freshen them up in time for the Queen's celebrations in June.

The closure began on April 25, following the Easter holidays, and Martlesham Parish Council say that, subject to good weather, it is expected to last throughout May with a goal to reopen just before the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

New equipment is to be added to the junior play area, alongside the replacement of the wooden fence with a metal surround fence and a fresh coat of paint for the existing play structures.

A safety surface is going to be provided under the new equipment, which will include a climbing frame with a slide, fireman's pole, climbing net and spin ball. A separate group swing will also be replacing the current blue climbing frame.

Funding has also been sourced for a new sports surface to upgrade the existing grass 'kick about' space.

The new surface is set to be all-weather with two goal mouths and two basketball hoops.

It will have ground-level markings added at a later date to enhance inclusivity, creating play opportunities for all abilities and ages.

This new surface will not affect the trees or the popular free play space.

In addition, the spoil displaced from the play space improvements will be moved to the bike trails to make changes to the current trail design.

Two parish-wide consultations in 2016 and 2018, as well as the April 2021 Jubilee play space consultation, informed the selection of the new equipment and new surface.

Most of the funding comes from development monies for Mill Heath, with a requirement that the money is spent on sport and active play in the vicinity of the development.