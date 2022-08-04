More electric vehicle charging points set for Ipswich car parks

Users of the charging points would be able to to park for free overnight, only paying for the electricity they use - Credit: Michael Fousert

14 more electric vehicle (EV) charging points are being considered for installation at Ipswich Borough Council car parks this year.

The plans, which have been supported by a £150,000 government grant, will see charging point installed at Norwich Road, William Street, Cromwell Square, Fore Streets, Smart Street, Regent Theatre and Portman Road before the end of 2022.

Users would be able to park for free overnight, only paying for the electricity they use.

IBC says they hope this will make it easier for homes across the town without off-street parking to operate an electric vehicle.

Cllr Phil Smart, portfolio holder for environment and climate change at Ipswich Borough Council, said: “Increasing the number of publicly available EV charging points in the Council’s car parks would further demonstrate IBC’s leadership role in tackling the climate emergency.

"As more residents use electric vehicles, communities will benefit from improved air quality and lower their carbon footprint.“

Ipswich Borough Council’s Executive will consider the proposal at its meeting on 9 August.