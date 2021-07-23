More spaces for al-fresco dining and cycling set for Ipswich Waterfront

Published: 6:06 PM July 23, 2021

Ipswich is set to get more spaces for al-fresco dining and cycling along the Waterfront.

Existing parking bays will be turned into community space — planters and benches or seats from August 9.

This is part of Suffolk Highways' phase two plans to create a wider active travel corridor along the Ipswich Waterfront after they restricted cars and other vehicles along the Waterfront during the first lockdown in 2020.

Suffolk Highways will undertake these permanent measures over seven weeks as they say there has seen an increase in walking and cycling, particularly along the Waterfront.

It closed the portion of Ipswich Waterfront between the Old Custom House and Coprolite Street next to the university to traffic as part of efforts to enable social distancing for walkers and cyclists.

A consultation on making the changes permanent was launched in spring, after they received positive feedback.

This decision was confirmed on Friday, July 23.

Funding will come from the £1.6million the authority has been awarded by the Government to deliver active travel schemes in phase two of its plan.

The road will be available for delivery vehicles at certain times to ensure re-stocking businesses along the road is not a problem.

Letters are set to go out to businesses and residents with full details early next week.

Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for Ipswich and operational highways, Paul West, said: “So many have benefitted from the reduction of motorised vehicles on the Ipswich Waterfront – whether that was to exercise more safely or enjoy outdoor dining at the many fantastic food and drink outlets we have on offer there.

“Access for deliveries will continue, and this condition will be maintained throughout phase two.

“I am certain that local residents, businesses and visitors will welcome the more permanent measures we are installing, and I look forward to seeing even more people enjoy the area as the restrictions caused by the pandemic continue to ease.”

The move is expected to boost outdoor dining operated by the bars, restaurants and cafes along the Waterfront.

Visit www.suffolk.gov.uk and follow the links to the consultations page to find out more.