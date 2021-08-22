Published: 6:00 AM August 22, 2021

Plans for two new beach huts in Felixstowe are set to be approved next week - creating a new tourist information hub and a kiosk.

East Suffolk Council will consider the application for the two new beach huts at its meeting on Tuesday following a bid from the council itself.

One will see an existing hut replaced with a purpose-built, fully accessible tourist information hub while the other will see a platform once used to house a beach hut revived with a new build.

The tourist information kiosk is set to be used by Visit Felixstowe and will sit to the north-east of the pier while the concession kiosk will be positioned along the south seafront between the Arwela and Manwick beach shelters.

The new information kiosk is set to replace the existing hut which has been on the seafront since 2016 and Visit Felixstowe said it would be larger than the existing hut and "purpose-built".

The new centre will also be fully accessible and will also have electricity so that it can be used into the evening.

Clare Baker, from Felixstowe Forward, said at the time of the application: "We are so excited about this new permanent facility which will allow us to offer all the current services, but also lots more room to include more displays and useful information.

"Our fantastic band of VF Ambassadors love to share and provide visitors with the most up-to-date knowledge and advice so that visitors can make the most of their time enjoying Visit Felixstowe."

The other hut would bring an existing platform back into use by installing a wooden beach hut for drinks and ice creams.

The hut will be moved on and off the promenade seasonally, at Easter and in October in line with other huts on the beach.

Felixstowe Town Council recommended the application for approval and said that it welcomed the application.

Officers from East Suffolk Council said the application was "considered acceptable in principle" and "would provide an improved tourist offering to the town without compromising the character of the area".

The officers recommended that the plans therefore be approved.

East Suffolk Council's planning committee will make a final decision on the plans on Tuesday.



