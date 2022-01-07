New country park will link Ipswich Garden Suburb to Westerfield Station
- Credit: Google
Detailed plans for the second phase of the Ipswich Garden Suburb country park are expected to be approved by Ipswich councillors next week.
The second and final phase of the park will complete a green barrier between the new community to be built across the northern fringe of Ipswich and the village of Westerfield, but it will also create foot and cycle paths from the residential areas to Westerfield Station.
The station is seen as vital to the ambition to make the new community as sustainable as possible - commuters living there would be able to reach Ipswich railway station and trains to London or Norwich without having to drive into the town centre.
The first phase of the country park, on the western side near Henley Road, was given planning permission in September and phases two to six will be discussed by members of Ipswich Council's Planning and Development committee on Wednesday.
Its creation is a requirement as the first phase of the suburb, Crest Nicholson's Henley Gate development, gets under way.
Officers are recommending that the committee gives planning permission for the park to be developed providing a number of technical conditions are met.
As well as the paths to the station there would be other footpaths and cycle routes created to encourage people to visit the park. A 10-space car park is proposed off Westerfield Road for people from further afield who want to visit.
Most Read
- 1 Man found dead in Claydon woodland confirmed to be Mason Seymour
- 2 Pensioner mistakenly grows 5ft cannabis plant from spilled bird seed
- 3 6 new restaurants and eateries opening in Ipswich this year
- 4 Chef enjoys late Christmas after month living at work to protect residents
- 5 Police release CCTV after tip jar stolen from Ipswich fish and chip shop
- 6 Two vehicles crash near Port of Felixstowe
- 7 Taco Bell snaps up site on the edge of Ipswich
- 8 Shed 'forced open' as personal items stolen from Ipswich property
- 9 Community leaders told to apply for permission for Ipswich mosque
- 10 Tim Hortons restaurant and takeaway opening date in Ipswich revealed
There are plans for signposts around the park and a 2.7km circular walk. There will also be information boards to tell visitors what wildlife can be seen in the area.
The park and the links to the station are seen as vital to establish the green credentials of the Ipswich Garden Suburb - and if the station becomes busier in the years ahead the rail operator could increase services.
A spokeswoman for Greater Anglia said: “We are aware of the proposals for a garden suburb near Westerfield station. All Ipswich to Felixstowe services currently stop at Westerfield and some East Suffolk Line services call there in the morning and evening peaks.”
“Travelling by train is sustainable and we care about the communities we serve, so if the new housing development comes to fruition, we would consider stopping more trains at Westerfield in the future.
"However, the exact service provided would be dependent on several factors, including demand and travel patterns at the time.”