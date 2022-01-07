The new Henley Gate country park will link the new development with Westerfield station. - Credit: Google

Detailed plans for the second phase of the Ipswich Garden Suburb country park are expected to be approved by Ipswich councillors next week.

The second and final phase of the park will complete a green barrier between the new community to be built across the northern fringe of Ipswich and the village of Westerfield, but it will also create foot and cycle paths from the residential areas to Westerfield Station.

An aerial image showing the Henley Gate development between Henley Road on the left and Westerfield Road on the right with the East Suffolk rail line at the bottom. the country park would be at the top acting as a barrier between the new development and the homes on Lower Road, Westerfield. - Credit: Google Maps

The station is seen as vital to the ambition to make the new community as sustainable as possible - commuters living there would be able to reach Ipswich railway station and trains to London or Norwich without having to drive into the town centre.

The first phase of the country park, on the western side near Henley Road, was given planning permission in September and phases two to six will be discussed by members of Ipswich Council's Planning and Development committee on Wednesday.

Its creation is a requirement as the first phase of the suburb, Crest Nicholson's Henley Gate development, gets under way.

Officers are recommending that the committee gives planning permission for the park to be developed providing a number of technical conditions are met.

As well as the paths to the station there would be other footpaths and cycle routes created to encourage people to visit the park. A 10-space car park is proposed off Westerfield Road for people from further afield who want to visit.

There are plans for signposts around the park and a 2.7km circular walk. There will also be information boards to tell visitors what wildlife can be seen in the area.

The park and the links to the station are seen as vital to establish the green credentials of the Ipswich Garden Suburb - and if the station becomes busier in the years ahead the rail operator could increase services.

A spokeswoman for Greater Anglia said: “We are aware of the proposals for a garden suburb near Westerfield station. All Ipswich to Felixstowe services currently stop at Westerfield and some East Suffolk Line services call there in the morning and evening peaks.”

“Travelling by train is sustainable and we care about the communities we serve, so if the new housing development comes to fruition, we would consider stopping more trains at Westerfield in the future.

"However, the exact service provided would be dependent on several factors, including demand and travel patterns at the time.”