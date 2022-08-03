Google requested to update maps to show street's traffic barrier

The barriers at Jovian Way are set to be strengthened later this week. - Credit: Paul Geater

A request will be made to Google to update its road maps to highlight a no-through route in Ipswich.

Suffolk County Council will make the request following concerns from residents on Jovian Way who witnessed an ambulance having to turn around due to the traffic barriers.

The planters were installed last year following consultation.

Some drivers had been using it as a rat run to avoid the often-busy Sproughton Road - and at the time fears of people using the road to access the Aldi supermarket that opened on Europa Way.

An ambulance stopped by the planters on Jovian Way - Credit: Michael Marron

On Sunday, residents saw an ambulance turning around after coming across the barrier and raised concerns emergency services were not aware of the no through route and that it is not displayed on Google.

Suffolk County Council and the East of England Ambulance Service responded to the concerns and confirmed during the implementation of the planters all emergency services were informed Jovian Way was no through route.

A spokesman from Suffolk County Council Highways said: “In February 2021 Suffolk County Council wrote to residents and invited them to complete a survey to ask for their feedback on the proposal to implement the Experimental Motor Traffic Restriction and we will continue to engage with them.

“Following on from the feedback, the Experimental Motor Traffic Restriction was implemented in April 2021. All emergency services were informed as part of the legal process.

“We are aware that Google Maps are not highlighting the restriction and we have written to them to request their maps to be updated.”

Planters on Jovian Way - Credit: Archant

The East of England Ambulance Service said it will also issue a reminder to crews about the no through road.

Their spokesperson said: “We are aware that there is no through road on Jovian Way in Ipswich following the installation of the barriers.

“We have reminded all crews that there is no through road on Jovian Way and also notified partners in the local resilience forum.”