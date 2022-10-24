Council could launch court challenge of Home Office hotel takeover

Ipswich Borough Council could challenge the Home Office's takeover of a town centre hotel at the High Court.

Last week it emerged that Novotel in Grey Friars road will be used by the government to house asylum seekers.

The town's MP, business leaders, and council chiefs have already raised their concerns about the plans.

Ian Fisher, leader of the Conservative group at the council, said two local councils in the country were launching legal challenges against similar government decisions and called for the borough council to “urgently look into the possibility of Ipswich using the same legislation”.

He said: “We must continue as a town to offer a safe refuge for those fleeing persecution in their own country, but we risk the support of the public in doing this if we do not challenge as strongly as possible plans such as this which have such a negative impact on Ipswich.”

In response, council leader David Ellesmere said: “We are aware of two councils gaining an interim injunction against the government’s use of hotels for housing asylum seekers pending a clarification of planning law.

“As a result, we have written to the Home Office calling on them to halt their planned use of the Novotel until the full outcome of these cases.

“If we do not receive a satisfactory response from the government then we will actively consider seeking an injunction ourselves.

“It is outrageous we are now having to consider spending money to try and block a decision by the government which goes completely against their own stated policy on asylum seeker dispersal.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “The asylum accommodation system is under enormous pressure, with more than 37,000 migrants being accommodated in hotels due to the huge increase in dangerous small boat crossings, costing the taxpayer more than £5 million a day.

“We are working with local authorities– including Ipswich Borough Council who have been engaged throughout the process – to find appropriate accommodation across the UK and end the use of hotels.”