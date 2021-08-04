Look at amazing pictures of inflatable moon in Ipswich

Gallery

Published: 4:30 PM August 4, 2021

Space has just got a whole lot cooler as a large inflatable moon has gone on display at Ipswich Art Gallery.

Since Saturday, July 31, the Moon: Meet Our Nearest Neighbour has been teaching kids about the universe, planets and solar systems.

The moon itself was made from NASA satellite images and is on the show as well as scientific instruments and an actual Moon rock on loan from Bespoke Scientific.

As part of the exhibition, there will be several events taking place including an Ipswich Lunar Festival, and Make an Eco-Lunar Rocket in August and September.

The events do need booking but tickets are not necessary for Ipswich Art Gallery, Ipswich Museum or Christchurch Mansions.

The gallery is open from 10am to 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday and from 11am to 5pm on Sunday. It will run until October 10.

Ipswich Museums is encouraging social distancing and face coverings as part of visits to its exhibitions.

