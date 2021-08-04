News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Look at amazing pictures of inflatable moon in Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:30 PM August 4, 2021   
The Moon: Meet Our Nearest Neighbour is at Ipswich Art Gallery until October - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Space has just got a whole lot cooler as a large inflatable moon has gone on display at Ipswich Art Gallery. 

The Moon: Meet Our Nearest Neighbour with Simon Jackson - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Since Saturday, July 31, the Moon: Meet Our Nearest Neighbour has been teaching kids about the universe, planets and solar systems. 

The moon itself was made from NASA satellite images and is on the show as well as scientific instruments and an actual Moon rock on loan from Bespoke Scientific. 

An interactive chalkboard at The Moon: Meet Our Nearest Neighbour - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

As part of the exhibition, there will be several events taking place including an Ipswich Lunar Festival, and Make an Eco-Lunar Rocket in August and September. 

The Moon: Meet Our Nearest Neighbour - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The events do need booking but tickets are not necessary for Ipswich Art Gallery, Ipswich Museum or Christchurch Mansions. 

Simon Jackson curator of the moon exhibition at Ipswich Art Gallery - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The gallery is open from 10am to 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday and from 11am to 5pm on Sunday. It will run until October 10.

The Moon: Meet Our Nearest Neighbour exhibition is at Ipswich Art Gallery. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Museums is encouraging social distancing and face coverings as part of visits to its exhibitions. 

Simon Jackson curator of the moon exhibition at Ipswich Art Gallery, standing proudly in front of the moon - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Simon Jackson curator of the moon exhibition at Ipswich Art Gallery, created the moon using satellite images from NASA - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

