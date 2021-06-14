Published: 11:10 AM June 14, 2021

New regulations on dog control and fouling could be introduced in Ipswich - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New rules on dogs could be introduced in Ipswich - covering dog control and fouling in parks and public spaces.

Replacing current byelaws, a new order would mean dogs could be excluded from some areas and have to be on a lead in others.

Ipswich Borough Council is to consider bringing in a public spaces protection order (PSPO) covering dog control, which could mean new fixed penalties for dog fouling.

Its executive will discuss the idea at a meeting on Tuesday, with a view to launching a public consultation over the proposed order.

Due to changes in legislation, dog control can't be included in updated park byelaws, which are also due to be considered at Tuesday's meeting - so a separate PSPO would be needed.

A report to councillors stresses the new order is "not intended to adversely impact upon individuals and their dogs, but to ensure that public spaces are safe and welcoming for all who wish to use them".

The report looks at the issue of fouling, commenting: "Dog fouling is often seen as one of the most offensive types of nuisance anti-social behaviour, affecting parks and streets."

The PSPO would require a person in charge of a dog to remove poo from the land immediately.

The new order would also mean dogs could be excluded from some areas, such as play areas and sports fields.

They could also have to be kept on leads at all times in some designated areas, and may need "to be put on leads if reasonably requested by an authorised officer".

However, there would also be designated areas within public spaces for exercising off-lead.

The order could also limit the number of dogs that any one individual is allowed to walk at a time, with a suggested maximum of four.

The council could issue fixed penalty notices for people who ignore the rules over dog control and fouling, with the level of penalty being reviewed regularly.

The executive is proposing a public consultation to run from June 23 to September 7, seeking views from a wide range of organisations, before deciding whether to go ahead with the order.



