News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

Plans for new link road from A14 to Bramford Road revealed

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 5:05 PM September 5, 2022
Updated: 6:20 PM September 5, 2022
Europa Way

The plans would see Europa Way extended to help improve connections between Sproughton Road and Bramford Road. - Credit: Google Maps / Sarah Lucy Brown / Suffolk County Council

Plans for a link road to improve connections between the A14 and Bramford Road have been revealed.

The long-mooted project to better connect Sproughton Road and Bramford Road in Ipswich is set to be considered by the county council's planning department.

Should the plans be approved, the link road will be built as an extension of Europa Way, extending through to a new mini roundabout to form a junction with Bramford Road just east of the A14 overbridge.

It would include the construction of a two-way single-lane link road, extending between the end of existing Europa Way and Bramford Road, a mini roundabout to form the new junction with Bramford Road and a 3-metre shared footway and cycleway.

Richard Smith, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for Economic Development, Transport Strategy and Waste, said: “I am very pleased to see this proposal put forward for consideration to the County Council’s Planning Department and I am encouraged to hear the support from those across the town who have been wanting to see this link road constructed for some time.

“If approved, these improvements will provide many benefits for residents, businesses and those travelling across Ipswich such as enabling more sustainable travel options, reducing congestion and speeding up journey times.

“I want to thank the considerable efforts by the two local county councillors who have been relentless in pushing for this beneficial outcome.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Missing 13-year-old boy from Ipswich found safe
  2. 2 A14 reopens after police incident
  3. 3 Work starts on new restaurant replacing Burger King in Ipswich town centre
  1. 4 Boy, 11, has bike stolen at knifepoint near Ipswich town centre
  2. 5 Strikes at Felixstowe cost haulage firm £70,000 in one week
  3. 6 Car and motorcycle crash on A14 outside Ipswich
  4. 7 Can you spot yourself in our school photos from the 2000s?
  5. 8 Two Ipswich residents fined nearly £300 for throwing away cigarette butts
  6. 9 Revealed: Suffolk's winners of the People's Postcode Lottery in August
  7. 10 Council homes in Ipswich stood empty for 120 days, figures show

It is hoped that the new link road will help to improve safety, and journey times as well as accommodate planned developments.

STAR TOMIpswich mayor David GoldsmithPicture Tom Potter 12/11/09ES 12/11/09

Councillor David Goldsmith - Credit: Tom Potter

A joint statement from county councillors Sam Murray and David Goldsmith welcomed the plans.

They said: "We are delighted that the application to extend Europa way has been submitted.

"If approved, this will provide a much-needed traffic improvement for local residents and businesses alike. We’ve both been campaigning for this for some time and we’re hopeful, following the necessary approval, work will start very soon.

"We’d both like to thank the council staff we’ve worked with, as through their efforts they’ve helped us drive forward the proposals going in front of the Planning Committee."

A14
Suffolk County Council
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A man died after a serious crash on the A12 at Marks Tey, near Colchester

Suffolk Live News

Ipswich man arrested after motorcyclist dies in serious crash on A12

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The A12 has been closed between Marks Tey and Stanway

A12

Man arrested and A12 closed after serious crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
land at Thurleston Lane, Whitton, Ipswich.

Planning

Plans for 10 glamping pods take next steps after successful appeal

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Woodbridge Road East outside Ipswich Hospital will close for a week

Suffolk Live News

Reopening of busy Ipswich road delayed as works extended

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon