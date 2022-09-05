Plans for new link road from A14 to Bramford Road revealed

The plans would see Europa Way extended to help improve connections between Sproughton Road and Bramford Road. - Credit: Google Maps / Sarah Lucy Brown / Suffolk County Council

Plans for a link road to improve connections between the A14 and Bramford Road have been revealed.

The long-mooted project to better connect Sproughton Road and Bramford Road in Ipswich is set to be considered by the county council's planning department.

Should the plans be approved, the link road will be built as an extension of Europa Way, extending through to a new mini roundabout to form a junction with Bramford Road just east of the A14 overbridge.

It would include the construction of a two-way single-lane link road, extending between the end of existing Europa Way and Bramford Road, a mini roundabout to form the new junction with Bramford Road and a 3-metre shared footway and cycleway.

Richard Smith, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for Economic Development, Transport Strategy and Waste, said: “I am very pleased to see this proposal put forward for consideration to the County Council’s Planning Department and I am encouraged to hear the support from those across the town who have been wanting to see this link road constructed for some time.

“If approved, these improvements will provide many benefits for residents, businesses and those travelling across Ipswich such as enabling more sustainable travel options, reducing congestion and speeding up journey times.

“I want to thank the considerable efforts by the two local county councillors who have been relentless in pushing for this beneficial outcome.”

It is hoped that the new link road will help to improve safety, and journey times as well as accommodate planned developments.

A joint statement from county councillors Sam Murray and David Goldsmith welcomed the plans.

They said: "We are delighted that the application to extend Europa way has been submitted.

"If approved, this will provide a much-needed traffic improvement for local residents and businesses alike. We’ve both been campaigning for this for some time and we’re hopeful, following the necessary approval, work will start very soon.

"We’d both like to thank the council staff we’ve worked with, as through their efforts they’ve helped us drive forward the proposals going in front of the Planning Committee."