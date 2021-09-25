Fisons site owners seeking pre-application advice on fire-hit site

Published: 8:00 AM September 25, 2021

Could a development be in the works for Fisons? - Credit: Sky Cam East/ Charlotte Bond

The owners of the former Fisons fertiliser factory in Bramford are seeking pre-application advice on the future of the site, it has been confirmed.

The land, owned by Paper Mill Lane Properties, has been derelict for two years since it was hit by a devastating fire which gutted the listed part of the site.

Since then campaigners and local people have been concerned about the deteriorating state of the former factory with flytipping and trespassing having become a particular problem.

Children are among some of the people that have been spotted playing among the charred remains of the site in the past few months.

The burnt shell of the former Fisons factory in Bramford, Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

In 2014 the developers had plans approved for 170 homes on the site by Mid Suffolk District Council.

Progress on these plans had not developed by the time of the fire.

In recent weeks local residents have noticed that a new page has appeared on the council's website which answers questions about the site.

On the page, the council explained that they had been approached by the developers seeking pre-application advice on the site.

Mid Suffolk confirmed that this was the case but said that at this stage discussions on the nature of the plans are confidential.

No details of the possible plans for the site are known.

Kelvin Dakin said that the site desperately needed clearing - Credit: Archant

Local campaigner Kelvin Dakin, has been leading the calls for change at the site for many years, he has been left puzzled by the latest announcement.

"It's happened all of a sudden," he said.

Mr Dakin said that the site remained insecure and that people had been spotted running among the remains of the fire hit building.

Flytipping has also continued at the site but in fewer numbers than of late.

"It's been quite open since the security left in 2019," he said.

"There's been a gaping hold in the security fence since the middle of last year."

The inferno engulfs the former Fisons Factory at Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST - Credit: Archant

Mr Dakin said he was unsure what developers would now do with the site but said that safety was the key for those living in the village.

"It could be nice if something was done even if it was cleared fully and made safe," he said.

Paper Mill Lane Properties were contacted for comment.