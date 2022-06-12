Progress made on closure of Ipswich walkway to curb anti-social behaviour

An application has been submitted to close the walkway between Turret Lane and Silent Street, because of the high level of anti-social behaviour incidents that occur there. Pictured: looking toward Turret Lane. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A proposal to close a walkway in Ipswich town centre because of anti-social behaviour has been partially approved.

It is hoped that closing the alleyway will decrease the number of unsavoury incidents that occur there, creating a more pleasant environment for workers and residents.

Two applications were made concurrently to remove the conditions allowing pedestrians access to the walkway between Turret Lane and Silent Street.

Little Pumpkin Properties is based in Priority House on Turret Lane, with the alleyway to the left. - Credit: Danielle Booden

One of these applications relates to Turret Green Court in Silent Street, and the other to Priority House in Turret Lane.

Ipswich Borough Council has now granted approval to the application regarding Turret Green Court.

Both applications were made by Jonathan Ashley-Cowan, who is the managing director at Little Pumpkin Properties, which has premises in Priority House.

He is pleased that the application is progressing.

He said: “I'm pleased that we're reaching a conclusion, since this has been going on for as long as it has. There are still a few steps that have to be completed before we can actually get to doing it.

“It is a shame that this is necessary at all, but unfortunately, it’s just the nature of things.”

In April, Mr Ashley-Cown told the Ipswich Star that measures such as CCTV cameras and lighting throughout the night had done little to curb the issue of anti-social behaviour.

He said workers had been made to feel unsafe by groups of people “loitering” in the alleyway, and that there had been incidents of people having to clean vomit and human excrement from doorsteps.

Turret Green Court on Silent Street is a retirement complex for people aged over 55. It is owned by social housing provider Riverside.

A Riverside spokesperson said: “We welcome the closure of the walkway between Silent Street and Turret Lane, which is located next to our retirement living scheme in Ipswich.

“We are aware of previous reports of anti-social behaviour taking place in this walkway and have worked with the owner of the walkway and partner agencies on the closure application.”

Ipswich Borough Council will make their decision regarding the Turret Lane application in due course.

Documents relating to the Turret Green Court application are available to view on Ipswich Borough Council’s website under reference 22/00329/VC.

For the Turret Lane application, use reference 19/01105/VC.