Confusion remains over residents' community centre use

Ravenswood residents are still in the dark over why they can not use their community centre, as two councils have disagreed who should run it.

The confusion began in February after residents complained that Ravenswood Community Centre never seemed to be open.

They had hoped to use the space for community activities.

Ipswich Borough Council lease the building to Suffolk County Council, and it seems there has been some confusion about which of the councils would be responsible for residents to use the space for their own activities.

A spokesperson for Ipswich Borough Council said: “It is up to the lessee to determine the reasonable use of premises that they rent, but we know the building is fully employed providing a range of activities and support for parents to be and those with children under five.”

The centre is used by the county council as a family hub but is not leased for any other activities.

It is understood the centre would not be sublet asides from the hub due to factors such as public liability, health and safety and key holding.

Suffolk County Council said: “The Ravenswood Community Centre is a dedicated space for people who live locally.

“We lease the space from Ipswich Borough Council to deliver a host of services in our Family Hub.

“We offer all sorts of activities including toddler sessions, baby yoga, drop in for help and advice for parents and youth clubs.”