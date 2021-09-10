'Rat run' road could get car park at Ipswich amenity space

Published: 5:30 AM September 10, 2021

A north Ipswich road described as a "rat run" could soon get its amenity space turned into a car park if plans revealed on Monday are given the go-ahead.

Residents have long been complaining about the safety of Lovetofts Drive, which is close to the A14 and Whitehouse Industrial Estate.

Colin Wright, Ipswich borough councillor for the Whitehouse ward, said drivers have been finding it hard to get onto the road and back in to park their cars.

Mr Wight added: "It's used as a rat run.

"I am pleased with what has come and it will make life easier and safer, especially for those with children."

Ipswich Borough Council's planning statement also mentions the issue, saying: "Car parking has been a longstanding issue along Lovetofts Drive due to an inherent shortage of off-road parking for residents.

"The grass verges near the site have been compacted and are largely in poor condition due to continuous parking on these verges."

Mr Wright also said: "There is also going to be new charging points as a further upgrade for the area."

Though he acknowledged he did not know if people in the area have electric cars, Mr Wright maintained it was about "future-proofing".

The Labour councillor added: "This [Conservative] government's ambition is to have all cars electric in the future. So it's about future-proofing the car parking area."

He also said the amenity land's two oak trees will be protected if the car park is given the go-ahead with some space still for a green area.

The planning statement from Ipswich Borough Council sets out that there will be a "no-dig" order on some areas in the new car park plan to safeguard the roots of trees, which support wildlife in the Whitehouse area.

It will also only use 50% of the amenity land for the cark park with some small areas dug for hard surfacing to allow the residents to access the car park safely.

Knee rail fencing and additional bollards will also require digging.

To have a look at the plans go here and search 21/00927/FPI3.