Pictures show Ipswich spring clean ahead of shops reopening

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 1:57 PM April 7, 2021   
Ipswich town centre has had a spring clean in advance of non-essential retail reopening on April 12.

Over the last few weeks, the borough council's cleansing team has deep cleaned the town from the Waterfront to Christchurch Park.

The team has been pressure washing bins, removing pavement stains, litter picking, removing gum, and sweeping shop fronts. 

Chris Taylor, waste and cleansing operations manager at Ipswich Borough Council, said: “Our teams work hard to keep Ipswich clean all year round but with businesses due to re-open their doors and welcome back customers for the first time in over three months, we want to make sure the town looks at its best.

"During lockdown and thanks to this reduced footfall, we were able to identify areas that needed more attention, as the town centre quickly became dusty with less movement.

"We continued our daily works, but it’s clear that this footfall actually assists us in weed control and the movement of detritus to channels for our sweepers.

"With fewer people in the town centre, we had a much larger area to cover and the main routes soon became deserted and dusty with the spreading of grit following the snowfall. As a result, our inspections team were deployed to plot a full deep clean of the area."

Shops in Ipswich have been positive about the relaxation of lockdown after they were forced to close months ago.

Along with non-essential retail, gyms, zoos, holiday campsites, personal care services like hairdressers and beer gardens and outdoor hospitality of all kinds can also reopen from Monday

Retail
Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
