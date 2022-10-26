A rooftop restaurant could be created at the top of the former Paul's Silo on Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Jason Noble/LDRS

A new rooftop restaurant could be created at the top of one of the tallest buildings on Ipswich waterfront if a consultant can see how to make it work.

The restaurant could sit on the top of the former Paul's Silo at the Stoke Bridge end of the Waterfront - and would give diners the chance to enjoy a spectacular view of the area while enjoying their meal.

That is one of the proposals for the building which was bought by the council eight years ago.

Next week's meeting of the borough's executive is set to give the go-ahead for the appointment of a consultant to draw up plans for the building.

The borough has already attracted £3.75m in funding from the government's Towns' Fund which it is planning to spend over the next two years on preparing the silo for redevelopment.

The aim is to prepare the structure to ensure it is possible for developers to come in and turn it into useful space.

There are plans to create a climbing wall on one side of the building and an indoor climbing centre in the lower floors of it.

Martin Cook, portfolio holder for resources at Ipswich Borough Council, said: “Our plans for a climbing centre, rooftop restaurant/ bar and other attractions at this key site will have a big impact on the Ipswich Waterfront and the town’s visitor economy.

"We’re looking for suitably qualified consultants to help us bring this exciting project to fruition."

The hope is that the building will be ready for occupiers to fit-out by the spring of 2025, but the amount of work needed - and the cost of making it ready for public use - means it is unlikely to be in use for some time after that.

Before that is complete the borough and county councils are likely to come under pressure to create a public open space on the site of the temporary car park and former Bridge Street that was closed in 2020.



