'Totally unacceptable': Fury over plans for car wash at major junction

Local residents are concerned about proposals to put a hand car wash on the site of the demolished Rose and Crown pub at the junction of Norwich Road and Bramford Road in Ipswich.

Proposals to install a hand car-wash at one of the busiest road junctions near Ipswich town centre look set to provoke an angry response from local residents.

An application to put a hand-wash and a second-hand car lot on the site of the demolished Rose and Crown pub at the junction of Norwich Road and Bramford Road has angered local councillor Julian Gibbs.

The site is one of the most prominent in the town - and has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after a team of builders trying to convert the pub into a community centre had to be stopped before it collapsed on them

The top of Bramford Road had to be closed for months while a controlled demolition was carried out by the borough council.

Bramford Road was closed for several months in 2017 and 2018 before the former Rose and Crown pub was safely demolished.

The site has been empty since 2018 and at one point the borough tried to buy it - but was ultimately outbid.

Now a planning application for the new use with two prefabricated buildings has been submitted - despite local opposition.

Westgate Ward Labour councillor Mr Gibbs said: "This proposal is totally unacceptable for a site like this.

"I have two objections. The proposed access right next to a busy junction is totally wrong for a site that would rely on drivers going in and out all the time.

"And this is a very prominent site in the town. It needs to have a high-quality building there or at least something that enhances the area. This would be an appalling use for a site like that,

"The other local councillors and myself have put a lot of effort into improving that part of Norwich Road and a use like this would risk undoing much of that work."

Julian Gibbs, centre, will be taking objections to the planning and development committee because his fellow ward councillors Carole Jones and Colin Kreidewolf, also pictured, are members of it.

The other councillors from the ward, Carole Jones and Colin Kreidewolf, are both on the council's planning and development committee - but Mr Gibbs said he would be attending the meeting to outline the objections to the proposal when it was to be discussed to outline the concerns about it.

He said: "I only found out about this proposal a few days ago - but I know it will be a great concern to many people who live in my ward."