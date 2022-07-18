Campaign to install wheelchair swings in Ipswich parks

Councillor Sam Murray raises an campaign to get a wheelchair swing installed - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich councillor has launched a campaign to get a wheelchair swing installed in all of the town's parks and "make children happy".

Councillor Sam Murray is asking Ipswich Borough Council to install at least one inclusive wheelchair swing at every one of the town's play parks, starting with Castle Hill Park.

Many local parks have been recently renovated, but none of the upgrades included a swing for children with moving disabilities.

Cllr Murray has asked the portfolio holder to consider her application and has also met with council officers to discuss the idea.

The Cllr has asked residents to sign her online petition.

Councillor Sam Murray. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Cllr Murray said: “It's imperative that we are truly inclusive when we install new parks.

"Installing a wheelchair swing would really change the lives of children, especially in my area, given that we are so close to a school which has disabled students.

“A swing where the child needs to be lifted out of the chair and into the swing is not enough.

“Children who are wheelchair-bound should be able to swing next to their friends.”



