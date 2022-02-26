Councillor suspended following Facebook posts supporting Putin's invasion

Shayne Pooley, Ipswich borough councillor for the Gainsborough Ward, has been suspended by the Conservative party following posts supporting Putin's invasion of Ukraine - Credit: TASS/PA IMAGES/IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

An Ipswich councillor has been suspended while an investigation is carried out into social media posts apparently backing Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine posted on his account.

Shayne Pooley, a councillor for Gainsborough ward, has been suspended from the Conservative party while an investigation is carried out, a Tory spokesman confirmed. He will continue to sit as a councillor.

The posts, sent from Mr Pooley's account, contain Russian propaganda and conspiracy theories about the invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Pooley did not respond to requests for comment via telephone, email or social media.

This newspaper has seen a screenshot of one post which includes a snippet of an online news story along with a comment from Mr Pooley's account stating that "Putin just wants to give the people of Ukraine independence, it's what they want. The media are nothing but blatant liars".

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has previously challenged this claim, saying “you are told that this blaze will bring freedom to the people of Ukraine, but the Ukrainian people are free”.

A further post this newspaper has seen pushes another Kremlin line, saying that the state of Ukraine does not exist.

Fact-checkers from the London School of Economics have previously refuted this, writing that the claim was "based on a dangerously distorted reading of the past".

David Ellesmere, Labour leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said: "Yesterday was a dark day for Europe, for democracy, and for the values we hold so dearly in the West.

"While the rest of the continent looked on in horror and stood in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, we saw a Conservative councillor here in Ipswich apparently making excuses for Putin and his assault on the people of Ukraine.

"To suggest that Putin is somehow liberating Ukraine, a sovereign country whose people deserve the basic right to self-determination, is nothing short of a disgrace and puts a stain on the Conservative Party’s name.

"I'm glad the Conservative party has taken action, but these comments should never have been made in the first place."