Decision on future of Ipswich councillor in Islamophobia row delayed

Ipswich councillor Steve Flood had been summoned to a special meeting of Ipswich Conservative Association's executive. - Credit: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

A decision on the future of an Ipswich councillor who shared Islamophobic tweets has been delayed by the "holiday season", Conservative party bosses have said.

Last week we revealed councillor Steve Flood, who represents Sprites Ward, had retweeted two Twitter posts that were widely seen as Islamophobic.

Following a special meeting of the Ipswich Conservative Association's executive on Wednesday evening, a party spokesman confirmed that Cllr Flood remained suspended from the party pending an investigation.

A spokesman for the Ipswich Conservative Association said: "Due to it being in the middle of the holiday season it is taking a little longer than usual to get the right people together for the process to be completed.

"We will endeavour to get it completed as soon as possible and in the meantime, Cllr Fllood remains suspended.”

Ian Fisher, leader of the Conservative group at Ipswich Borough Council, previously said: "We take extremely seriously any allegation made against a party member, especially those in elected positions and will deal with them swiftly."

One of the tweets called for Islam to be banned in the UK and another said Islam was a faith that does not allow free speech.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt expressed his outrage at the posts – saying they were clearly Islamophobic and there was no place for them in a mainstream political party.

He added: "I represent a large number of Muslim constituents who I work with closely, like I do with all religious groups across the town.

"Many of my Muslim constituents have spoken to me before about the Islamophobia they often have to endure and I want them to know that as their MP I feel very strongly that there is no place in politics or social media for Islamophobia.

"We need to take a strong line against all hate."

Cllr Flood continues to be listed as an independent on the Ipswich Borough Council website.

Earlier this year fellow Tory councillor Shayne Pooley was suspended for several months and ordered to get social media training after he posted on Facebook in support of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The party also said it would monitor Cllr Pooley's social media activity.