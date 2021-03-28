Outdoor gyms and courts in Ipswich set for reopening

Published: 9:00 AM March 28, 2021

Ipswich outdoor leisure activities will be reopening on Monday, the borough council has confirmed.

It will also bring back into use all-weather areas and grass pitches at Whitton and Gainsborough sports centres and Ransomes Sports Pavilion for sports teams.

The Northgate Sports Centre will also restart athletics, which will allow clubs to continue training.

Russell Williams, chief executive of Ipswich Borough Council, said: "It remains really important that we all continue to follow the rules and keep remembering ‘Hands – Face – Space’.”

Ipswich Borough Council has also confirmed that skate parks such as the one near Stoke Bridge and in Whitehouse Park will also reopen.

This will be alongside any basketball courts, outdoor gym facilities and table tennis tables that the council runs through in its parks and open spaces.



All indoor facilities in Ipswich will remain closed until further notice in line with national restrictions.



Further information on re-opening can be found on the Ipswich Fit website.