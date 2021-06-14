Council plans 114 homes for Bramford

Published: 12:01 AM June 14, 2021

Plans have been unveiled for an underused county farm on the outskirts of Ipswich to be developed with 114 new homes.

A week-long public consultation has launched today on plans by Suffolk County Council to develop 11 hectares of agricultural land it owns between the A14 and B1067 Bramford Road.

The consultation aims to collate public views to help inform an outline planning application, which is expected to be lodged with Mid Suffolk District Council sometime this summer. If approved, it is likely to be developed through a joint venture the council is embarking on for delivering homes in the county.

Planning officers have indicated the development will be on two parcels with a village green space, significant green buffer zones and a linked foot and cycle path to Ipswich also planned.

An illustrative layout for what Suffolk County Council's 114-home Bramford development could look like - Credit: Suffolk County Council

The intention is to have a mix of housing types, including one and two bed houses, first time buyer properties and family homes, as well as at least 30% affordable housing.

A host of environmental measures have also been considered which will mean that gas boilers are not used but air source heat pumps, solar panels and enhanced water efficiency measures such as rainwater harvesting will be used.

Duncan Johnson, strategic housing lead at Suffolk County Council, said: "We are looking at a significant environmental consideration where we want low carbon heating, low energy consumption, and the way we are trying to develop that site to support development in Bramford.

"While there may very well be a situation that the ideal position may be that people don't want any development, the reality is development is happening and we are trying to make sure our contribution is positive, and environmentally positive."

Conversations have already been happening with Bramford Parish Council and Mid Suffolk District Council to help shape the development.

New Conservative cabinet member for housing Richard Smith said: “It is absolutely vital that Suffolk has more sustainable homes, and as a council and as a landowner we are determined to play our part in delivering that objective.

Suffolk County Council Conservative cabinet member for housing, Richard Smith - Credit: Suffolk County Council

“We also recognise the importance of involving existing communities in developing their local area. I do hope that as many people as possible take this opportunity to engage with us on this development via the consultation.”

The consultation runs from 7am today until 5pm on Sunday, June 20. To take part visit the website here.