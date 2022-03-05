Sorted! Jubilee street party approved after Star steps in

The Ipswich Star has helped neighbours on St Leonards Road get their Jubilee street party approved - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A jubilee street party has been given the go-ahead after Suffolk county council said no to the initial plan.

Just hours after the Ipswich Star ran a story about neighbours on St Leonards Road being unhappy their street party application had been rejected as part of our We'll Sort It campaign, news came that the application had been approved.

Joanne Brown, of St Leonards Road and one of the party organisers, said she and her neighbours would have worked out some way to have the celebrations regardless – perhaps opting to party on their driveways instead – but the road closure on June 4 has now been approved.

The council initially rejected the plans as St Leonards Road is a through road, rather than a cul-de-sac or street usually closed to through traffic.

Councillor Paul West, Suffolk County Council's Cabinet Member for Ipswich, Operational Highways and Flooding, said: "We are thrilled to be able to support communities across Suffolk to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, by waiving fees for events on June 5.

Suffolk Cabinet member Paul West. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

"We are currently in the process of approving around 50 applications for street parties across the county.

"When reviewing applications, we have to consider various criteria, such as; the type of road, the levels and types of traffic using it and whether business access is required – as well as the safety of residents and road users which is paramount.

"After a recent review of the criteria we are now in a position to approve even more applications, so we encourage residents to visit our website and submit an application before the closing date on March 27."

But Ipswich borough councillor for Priory Heath, Sarah Barber, said it was disappointing residents had to go to such lengths to get permission – especially when two street parties had been held in St Leonards Road in the past.

She said: "I was kind of hoping that Suffolk County Council would have more of a 'can do' attitude about it.

"It hasn't been an easy process for people – this resident was quite disgruntled because previously they'd had no trouble.

"Obviously it's got to be safe, we wouldn't be closing part of Woodbridge Road, but this is a once in a lifetime event.

"I've not lived under another Queen and so many people are in the same position, and that's what we're celebrating.

"And also after Covid, it's a really positive, happy event that people can get together and celebrate as a community."

If you have a problem and no one is listening, we want to hear from you.

Get in touch by emailing Clarissa Place at clarissa.place@archant.co.uk and a member of the Ipswich Star team will contact you.