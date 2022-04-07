Changing Places toilets to be installed in two Ipswich parks

Christchurch Park and Orwell Country Park will be getting new Changing Places Toilets. Example of a toilet. - Credit: Changing Places Consortium

A successful bid will see Changing Places toilets installed in two of Ipswich's largest parks.

Ipswich Borough Council applied for funding from the government with a bid of £146,000 to put the specialist toilets in Christchurch Park and Orwell Country Park.

The toilets are designed for people who cannot use the standard accessible toilets. They have equipment such as hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches and space for carers.

Christchurch Park and Orwell Country Park will be getting new Changing Places Toilets. Example of a toilet - Credit: Changing Places Consortium

More than 250,000 people in the UK need these facilities to enable them to go out and enjoy day-to-day activities.

Ipswich Borough Council will contribute £40,000 towards the project to ensure the toilets are maintained and cleaned so that people who need them will have access to them.

James Fairclough from Ipswich Borough Council said: "Christchurch Park and Orwell Country Park are popular visitor destinations and these Changing Places toilets will be a welcome addition to the one we have already installed in Holywells Park.

"They will help to improve disabled people’s everyday lives, enabling them to have a longer day out and to enjoy everything these parks have to offer with dignity, confidence, and freedom.”