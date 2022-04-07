News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

Changing Places toilets to be installed in two Ipswich parks

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 4:06 PM April 7, 2022
Updated: 4:07 PM April 7, 2022
Christchurch Park and Orwell Country Park will be getting new Changing Places Toilets.

Christchurch Park and Orwell Country Park will be getting new Changing Places Toilets. Example of a toilet. - Credit: Changing Places Consortium

A successful bid will see Changing Places toilets installed in two of Ipswich's largest parks. 

Ipswich Borough Council applied for funding from the government with a bid of £146,000 to put the specialist toilets in Christchurch Park and Orwell Country Park. 

The toilets are designed for people who cannot use the standard accessible toilets. They have equipment such as hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches and space for carers.

Christchurch Park and Orwell Country Park will be getting new Changing Places Toilets.

Christchurch Park and Orwell Country Park will be getting new Changing Places Toilets. Example of a toilet - Credit: Changing Places Consortium

More than 250,000 people in the UK need these facilities to enable them to go out and enjoy day-to-day activities.

Ipswich Borough Council will contribute £40,000 towards the project to ensure the toilets are maintained and cleaned so that people who need them will have access to them.

James Fairclough from Ipswich Borough Council said: "Christchurch Park and Orwell Country Park are popular visitor destinations and these Changing Places toilets will be a welcome addition to the one we have already installed in Holywells Park.

"They will help to improve disabled people’s everyday lives, enabling them to have a longer day out and to enjoy everything these parks have to offer with dignity, confidence, and freedom.”

Christchurch Park
UK Government
Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Zouave Gooden, 19, from Romford, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin in Ipswich. 

Ipswich Crown Court

Weeks before sex abuse trial former Ipswich RE teacher found dead

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Ian and Bernadette Roberts are a family run business who have opened Teamix cafe Serving bubble tea

Food and Drink

Business expands after three years in Ipswich market

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
Suffolk Police are investigating a break-in at a house in Highfield Approach in Ipswich (stock image

Suffolk Constabulary

Warrants issued for arrests of three men after Ipswich cannabis farm find

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
EADT/STARpics sarah lucy brown 3/11/11UCS graduation ceremony for the School of Applied Soci

June Brown's former Ipswich school pays tribute to soap icon

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon