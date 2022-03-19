Two Suffolk schools get litter-picking kits from the council

St Matthews School children with the Mayor of Ipswich, Cllr Elizabeth Hughes. - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

Litter-picking kits have been given to two Suffolk primary schools.

Handford Hall and St Matthew's primary schools in Ipswich have both been given litter-picking kits by Ipswich Borough Council.

The areas around the schools experience littering and fly-tipping, and are located in the focus area for the Safer Streets 2 project.

The kits were provided through a project by Safer Streets 2 and co-ordinated by the council with funding from the Home Office.

Children of St Matthews primary school in Ipswich with staff cleaning up the area - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

Darren Gates, headteacher at St Matthew's CEV Primary School, said: "The children were interested to hear about how Ipswich is kept clean and tidy.

"They were delighted to receive the litter-picking kit and eager to use it straight away. The equipment has already been used in school to keep our playground tidy."

Councillor Alasdair Ross, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for community protection, said: "I’m pleased that these litter-picking kits were popular with the children at these schools.

"This is part of our determination to use Safer Streets 2 money to tackle any challenges with litter in the Maple Park area.”