Wedding venue refurbishment plans for town hall approved

William Warnes

Published: 6:00 PM August 26, 2022
Ipswich Town Hall

Proposals will see the adjacent Pickwick and Reading Rooms refurbished in order to make them more attractive for marriage ceremonies - Credit: Archant

Plans which will see Ipswich Town Hall become the area's official register office have been approved by Ipswich Borough Council. 

The proposals will see the adjacent Pickwick and Reading Rooms refurbished in order to make them more attractive for marriage ceremonies. 

The Pickwick Room.

The Pickwick Room will be updated and refurbished - Credit: Nicholas Jacobs Architects

Air conditioning and new glazing to allow clear audibility and remove background noise will be installed, while a replacement door designed to fit the traditional aesthetic of the building will also be constructed. 

The scheme of decorations also includes five new chandeliers and new carpeting throughout.

Once the refurbishment is complete, the Grade II listed building, built in 1868, will take over from St Peter House as the town's official register office.

The Pickwick Room.

Air conditioning and new glazing will be installed, while a replacement door designed to fit the traditional aesthetic of the building will also be constructed - Credit: Nicholas Jacobs Architects

Hugh Bunbury, lead architect for project applicants, Nichols Jacob Architects, said: “It is exciting to be designing a new interior to complement this very fine building, and to create something special for wedding couples.

“Our proposals will greatly improve The Pickwick Room, making it a stunning place for couples to tie the knot, while remaining true to the historic purpose and heritage of the Town Hall.”

Ipswich Borough Council
Cornhill
Ipswich News

