Permission sought for mosque in Ipswich

Planning permission has been sought retrospectively to use some of this Westgate Street premises as a mosque. - Credit: Google Maps

Retrospective planning permission has been requested to run a mosque above a number of shops in Ipswich town centre.

In January council officials told the Kurdish Islamic Community Centre (KICC) group that they had to apply for planning permission if they wanted to continue using the rooms as a mosque.

Planning officials had visited the site after being told the rooms were being used as a mosque and community centre.

An application has now been submitted to change the use of these rooms to a place of worship, with one of the entrances to the mosque using some of the floor space of Slemani International Shop, in Westgate Street.

Prayer halls for men and women are proposed for the first floor of the premises.

Documents submitted state that the KICC bought the premises to use as a place of worship, open differing hours through the year to accommodate the changing times of sunrise and sunset.

Full planning permission is sought and neighbour consultations have been delivered.