News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

Permission sought for mosque in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 7:30 AM February 22, 2022
Run of shops in Westgate Street including Slemani and Shawarma Bistro

Planning permission has been sought retrospectively to use some of this Westgate Street premises as a mosque. - Credit: Google Maps

Retrospective planning permission has been requested to run a mosque above a number of shops in Ipswich town centre. 

In January council officials told the Kurdish Islamic Community Centre (KICC) group that they had to apply for planning permission if they wanted to continue using the rooms as a mosque. 

Planning officials had visited the site after being told the rooms were being used as a mosque and community centre.

An application has now been submitted to change the use of these rooms to a place of worship, with one of the entrances to the mosque using some of the floor space of Slemani International Shop, in Westgate Street. 

Prayer halls for men and women are proposed for the first floor of the premises. 

Documents submitted state that the KICC bought the premises to use as a place of worship, open differing hours through the year to accommodate the changing times of sunrise and sunset. 

Full planning permission is sought and neighbour consultations have been delivered. 

Planning
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Modern six-bedroom townhouse off Park Gate, Park Road, Ipswich, which is for sale for £1.1m

See inside this £1.1m home for sale near Christchurch Park in Ipswich

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed the westbound carriageway of the A14 as a tree is falling in the road

A14

A14 reopened after tree at risk of falling on road

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk is preparing for Storm Franklin just two days after Storm Eunice

Suffolk Weather

Storm Franklin to hit Suffolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The event will be held at Ipswich International Church. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Borough Council

Church requests funding to stop antisocial behaviour in grounds

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon