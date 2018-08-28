Remembrance Day art display at Ipswich School to reopen to public after huge demand

The Ipswich School doves. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Ipswich School’s Remembrance Day art installation will be open to the public again after overwhelming public interest.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Prep School doves were unveiled with the Parachute Regiment Band and Rev Holly Crompton-Battersby. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER PHOTOGRAPHY Ipswich Prep School doves were unveiled with the Parachute Regiment Band and Rev Holly Crompton-Battersby. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER PHOTOGRAPHY

The display sees 800 ceramic white doves, which were produced by the schools art department, positioned in a flock flowing from the top of a Remembrance tree into the school’s chapel.

The name of a family member of a child attending the school or a person from their community who died or fought in the war is written on the side of each dove

The public were invited to view the display on Sunday after the Armistice Day ceremony at Christchurch park.

However, such was the demand to see the exhibition that it will reopen on Wednesday, November 14.

The public are invited to a lecture being given by sixth from pupils at 4.45pm before then looking around the art display.

There is also a display at Ipswich Prep School