Nostalgia: Looking back to Ipswich Music Day in its 12th year in 2002

Crowds applaud local artistes who performed throughout the day at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Ipswich Music Day has long now been a staple in the calendar with this year bringing the 30th festival for Suffolk musicians to step on the stage at Christchurch Park.

The Co-op Juniors joined in with the fun on Ipswich Music Day Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

In this gallery we go back to 2002 as we see the Music Day in its 12th year with the park packed out with music lovers and families supporting the local talent.

Bandicoots on the SGR stage at Ipswich Music Day Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The annual free festival is the biggest of its kind in the UK with hundreds applying to try and make the line-up.

Some of the crowd that turned out for Ipswich Music Day Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The day also saw Ed Sheeran perform before he was famous in 2009 and 2010, with a stage now named in his honour.

Deckchairs were brought out to enjoy local music in comfort Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Organisers at Ipswich Borough Council are encouraging people to apply to perform at this year's event with entries open until 10am on Monday, March 23.

Getting in a last minute band practise before stepping on stage Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Do you recognise anyone in our photos from 2002? Or did you attend - or perform - that year?

Singer songwriter Debs Warren performs on the Radio Suffolk stage Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

To share your memories, please email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk