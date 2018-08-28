Partly Cloudy

Rare Rolex watch sells for £13,500 at auction

PUBLISHED: 13:39 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:39 12 December 2018

The Rolex wristwatch that sold at Suffolk auctioneers Lockdales for £13,500 Picture: LIZA MACHAN/LOCKDALES

A sought-after 1960s luxury watch fetched £13,500 in a Suffolk auction.

The Giles cartoon of a former Suffolk Police Chief Constable made £1,900 Picture: LIZA MACHAN/LOCKDALESThe Giles cartoon of a former Suffolk Police Chief Constable made £1,900 Picture: LIZA MACHAN/LOCKDALES

The rare Rolex watch had generated much interest prior to the December sale at Lockdales, eventually selling above its pre-sale estimate of £10,000 to £12,000.

The “Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT Master Superlative Chronometer, Officially Certified” wristwatch has a black circular dial surrounded by the distinctive blue and red ‘Pepsi’ bezel.

The seller, who wished to remain anonymous, bought the watch in the late 1960s and kept its original box and ‘Rolex’ tag, which were also included in the sale.

Daniel Daley, managing director of Lockdales, said: “There is currently strong demand for good vintage watches, particularly certain Rolex models, which was shown by the sale price achieved by the example in our sale.

Elsewhere in the sale, a framed illustration by the late celebrated Daily Express cartoonist Ronald ‘Carl’ Giles, better known as Giles, also proved popular, selling for £1,900.

The pen and ink image by Giles, who lived in Suffolk for most of his life, features a caricature of former Suffolk police chief constable Herbert Jenkins addressing an aggrieved farm worker who is fly-posting a wall with a poster demanding an increase in wages.

The cartoon, entitled: “Your 15 per cent pay rise don’t make you Chief Constable, Bert Jenkins,” is signed: “To Bert with Best Wishes from ‘Giles’ ’73’.”

Mr Daley added: “With his local connections, cartoons by Giles always generate interest, and this was a really nice image that caught the attention of bidders.”

Elsewhere in the sale, an 18ct yellow gold knot link necklace in pouch fetched £2,500, an 18ct yellow gold bracelet with enameled fish set with pearls sold for £900 and a large wooden jewellery box containing an assortment of gold, silver and costume jewellery sold for £1,380.

The auction took place on Wednesday, December 5.

Lockdales is based at Martlesham Heath and has been auctioning items since 1997. Its website says it has an annual turnover of £3million and corresponds with more than 15,000 customers.

Rare Rolex watch sells for £13,500 at auction

