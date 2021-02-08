The beautiful babies born in lockdown

Autumn Gracie Flores, born July 11, 2020
- Credit: Stacey Flores
Matilda Palmer born May 1, 2020
- Credit: Palmer Family
Abigail Catton, born 20 April 2020.
- Credit: Kimberly Catton
Here are more of your beautiful lockdown babies, who have spent much of their lives safely at home isolating with their families.
Taylor Rose Dreyer, born August 6, 2020.
- Credit: Faye Dickson
The babies born in 2020 have had a very different start to life - they are more accustomed to Zoom and face masks than they are playdates and baby classes.
Eloise-Rose Coward, born November 19, 2020.
- Credit: Natasha Koval
In recent weeks we have been helping new parents show off their beautiful new arrivals born during 2020 - and every time we think we have covered all of the 2020 pandemic babies we are awash with more photos.
Freya Rose Chilvers, born April 2, 2020.
- Credit: David and Cassie Chilvers
Next week we will be publishing the photos of the babies born in January 2021 and we will continue to do a monthly update as lockdown continues so parents can share their new babies with the world.
Phoenix James Goodwin, born November 4, 2020.
- Credit: Demi Wardley
You may also want to watch:
Congratulations to everyone who has had a baby over the past year, and dealt with the added stress that lockdown has brought.
Naya Drury, born June 16, 2020.
- Credit: Heidi Drury
Naya Drury, born June 16, 2020.
- Credit: Heidi Drury
Wynter-Rose Bennett, born December 16, 2020.
- Credit: Millie Bennett
Ayda Ruby Todd, born July 12, 2020.
- Credit: Kelly Todd
Hazel Rose Whinney, born June 7, 2020.
- Credit: Nikki Whinney
Sidney Horace Powney-Waspe, born April 22, 2020.
- Credit: Hannah Powney
Lacey Mae Mayes, born November 25, 2020.
- Credit: Paige Ginn
Beau-Arley Teddy Smalley, born November 6, 2020.
- Credit: Amy Root
Frederick (Freddie) Thomas James Chaplin, born June 16, 2020.
- Credit: Charlotte Metcalfe
Esme Rose Madden, born June 5, 2020.
- Credit: Amy Madden
Oakley Snape, born October 13, 2020.
- Credit: Emma Whent
Meliá, born March 16, 2020.
- Credit: Seree Bean
Gracie May Churchman, born November 23, 2020.
- Credit: Beth Mellish
Sophia Joan Burgess, born July 8, 2020.
- Credit: Amber Webster
Jaxson Goodwin, born October 17, 2020.
- Credit: Ellie-Mai Moore
Amelia Rose, born July 12, 2020.
- Credit: Jenny Driver
Emilia Grace Maginn, born July 9, 2020.
- Credit: Bethany Highland
Myla Lucy Jane Churchill, born August 25, 2020.
- Credit: Justine Dowsett
Ivan Ward, born August 4, 2020.
- Credit: Hannah Ward
Rudy Meskavsks Tavares, born September 24, 2020.
- Credit: Kristine Meskavska
Gracelyn Bright-Mckeown, born December 20, 2020.
- Credit: Katie Bright
Mabel, born March 27, 2020.
- Credit: Hannah Stopher
Olive Molly Hedges, November 15, 2020.
- Credit: Charlie Grant
Thomas Pearce, May 2, 2020.
- Credit: Helen Pearce
Ada Evelyn Lowe, born September 25, 2020.
- Credit: Dan Lowe and Enya Taylor
Grace McDonagh, born May 23, 2020.
- Credit: Jess Challis
Lilly Saunders, born February 15, 2020.
- Credit: Beverly Beatty
Margo, born December 15, 2020.
- Credit: Megan Pearson
Stanley Bernard Bladen, born June 27, 2020.
- Credit: Vicky Balden
Become a Supporter
This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.
Become a Supporter