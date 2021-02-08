The beautiful babies born in lockdown

Published: 10:00 AM February 8, 2021

Autumn Gracie Flores, born July 11, 2020 - Credit: Stacey Flores

Matilda Palmer born May 1, 2020 - Credit: Palmer Family

Abigail Catton, born 20 April 2020. - Credit: Kimberly Catton

Here are more of your beautiful lockdown babies, who have spent much of their lives safely at home isolating with their families.





Taylor Rose Dreyer, born August 6, 2020. - Credit: Faye Dickson

The babies born in 2020 have had a very different start to life - they are more accustomed to Zoom and face masks than they are playdates and baby classes.

Eloise-Rose Coward, born November 19, 2020. - Credit: Natasha Koval

In recent weeks we have been helping new parents show off their beautiful new arrivals born during 2020 - and every time we think we have covered all of the 2020 pandemic babies we are awash with more photos.

Freya Rose Chilvers, born April 2, 2020. - Credit: David and Cassie Chilvers

Next week we will be publishing the photos of the babies born in January 2021 and we will continue to do a monthly update as lockdown continues so parents can share their new babies with the world.

Phoenix James Goodwin, born November 4, 2020. - Credit: Demi Wardley

Congratulations to everyone who has had a baby over the past year, and dealt with the added stress that lockdown has brought.

Naya Drury, born June 16, 2020. - Credit: Heidi Drury

Wynter-Rose Bennett, born December 16, 2020. - Credit: Millie Bennett

Ayda Ruby Todd, born July 12, 2020. - Credit: Kelly Todd

Hazel Rose Whinney, born June 7, 2020. - Credit: Nikki Whinney

Sidney Horace Powney-Waspe, born April 22, 2020. - Credit: Hannah Powney

Lacey Mae Mayes, born November 25, 2020. - Credit: Paige Ginn

Beau-Arley Teddy Smalley, born November 6, 2020. - Credit: Amy Root

Frederick (Freddie) Thomas James Chaplin, born June 16, 2020. - Credit: Charlotte Metcalfe

Esme Rose Madden, born June 5, 2020. - Credit: Amy Madden

Oakley Snape, born October 13, 2020. - Credit: Emma Whent

Meliá, born March 16, 2020. - Credit: Seree Bean

Gracie May Churchman, born November 23, 2020. - Credit: Beth Mellish

Sophia Joan Burgess, born July 8, 2020. - Credit: Amber Webster

Jaxson Goodwin, born October 17, 2020. - Credit: Ellie-Mai Moore

Amelia Rose, born July 12, 2020. - Credit: Jenny Driver

Emilia Grace Maginn, born July 9, 2020. - Credit: Bethany Highland

Myla Lucy Jane Churchill, born August 25, 2020. - Credit: Justine Dowsett

Ivan Ward, born August 4, 2020. - Credit: Hannah Ward

Rudy Meskavsks Tavares, born September 24, 2020. - Credit: Kristine Meskavska

Gracelyn Bright-Mckeown, born December 20, 2020. - Credit: Katie Bright

Mabel, born March 27, 2020. - Credit: Hannah Stopher

Olive Molly Hedges, November 15, 2020. - Credit: Charlie Grant

Thomas Pearce, May 2, 2020. - Credit: Helen Pearce

Ada Evelyn Lowe, born September 25, 2020. - Credit: Dan Lowe and Enya Taylor

Grace McDonagh, born May 23, 2020. - Credit: Jess Challis

Lilly Saunders, born February 15, 2020. - Credit: Beverly Beatty

Margo, born December 15, 2020. - Credit: Megan Pearson

Stanley Bernard Bladen, born June 27, 2020. - Credit: Vicky Balden



