Ipswich Star > News

The beautiful babies born in lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Natalie Sadler

Published: 10:00 AM February 8, 2021   
Lockdown baby 2020

Jesse Kobi Gibbs, born 4 April, 2020. - Credit: Annaliese Kent

Sister holding baby

Autumn Gracie Flores, born July 11, 2020 - Credit: Stacey Flores

baby laying down in green babygrow

Matilda Palmer born May 1, 2020 - Credit: Palmer Family

Lockdown baby 2020

Abigail Catton, born 20 April 2020. - Credit: Kimberly Catton

Here are more of your beautiful lockdown babies, who have spent much of their lives safely at home isolating with their families.


Lockdown baby 2020

Taylor Rose Dreyer, born August 6, 2020. - Credit: Faye Dickson

The babies born in 2020 have had a very different start to life - they are more accustomed to Zoom and face masks than they are playdates and baby classes.

Lockdown baby 2020

Eloise-Rose Coward, born November 19, 2020. - Credit: Natasha Koval

In recent weeks we have been helping new parents show off their beautiful new arrivals born during 2020 - and every time we think we have covered all of the 2020 pandemic babies we are awash with more photos.

Lockdown baby 2020

Freya Rose Chilvers, born April 2, 2020. - Credit: David and Cassie Chilvers

Next week we will be publishing the photos of the babies born in January 2021 and we will continue to do a monthly update as lockdown continues so parents can share their new babies with the world.

Lockdown baby 2020

Phoenix James Goodwin, born November 4, 2020. - Credit: Demi Wardley

You may also want to watch:

Congratulations to everyone who has had a baby over the past year, and dealt with the added stress that lockdown has brought.

Lockdown baby 2020

Naya Drury, born June 16, 2020. - Credit: Heidi Drury

Lockdown baby 2020

Naya Drury, born June 16, 2020. - Credit: Heidi Drury

Lockdown baby 2020

Wynter-Rose Bennett, born December 16, 2020. - Credit: Millie Bennett

Lockdown

Ayda Ruby Todd, born July 12, 2020. - Credit: Kelly Todd

Lockdown baby 2020

Hazel Rose Whinney, born June 7, 2020. - Credit: Nikki Whinney

Lockdown baby 2020

Sidney Horace Powney-Waspe, born April 22, 2020. - Credit: Hannah Powney

Lockdown baby 2020

Lacey Mae Mayes, born November 25, 2020. - Credit: Paige Ginn

Lockdown baby 2020

Beau-Arley Teddy Smalley, born November 6, 2020. - Credit: Amy Root

Lockdown baby 2020

Frederick (Freddie) Thomas James Chaplin, born June 16, 2020. - Credit: Charlotte Metcalfe

Lockdown baby 2020

Esme Rose Madden, born June 5, 2020. - Credit: Amy Madden

Lockdown baby 2020

Oakley Snape, born October 13, 2020. - Credit: Emma Whent

Lockdown baby 2020

Meliá, born March 16, 2020. - Credit: Seree Bean

Lockdown baby 2020

Gracie May Churchman, born November 23, 2020. - Credit: Beth Mellish

Lockdown baby 2020

Sophia Joan Burgess, born July 8, 2020. - Credit: Amber Webster

Lockdown baby 2020

Jaxson Goodwin, born October 17, 2020. - Credit: Ellie-Mai Moore

Lockdown baby 2020

Amelia Rose, born July 12, 2020. - Credit: Jenny Driver

Lockdown baby 2020

Emilia Grace Maginn, born July 9, 2020. - Credit: Bethany Highland

Lockdown baby 2020

Myla Lucy Jane Churchill, born August 25, 2020. - Credit: Justine Dowsett

Lockdown baby 2020

Ivan Ward, born August 4, 2020. - Credit: Hannah Ward

Lockdown baby 2020

Rudy Meskavsks Tavares, born September 24, 2020. - Credit: Kristine Meskavska

Lockdown baby 2020

Gracelyn Bright-Mckeown, born December 20, 2020. - Credit: Katie Bright

Lockdown baby 2020

Mabel, born March 27, 2020. - Credit: Hannah Stopher

Lockdown baby 2020

Olive Molly Hedges, November 15, 2020. - Credit: Charlie Grant

Lockdown baby 2020

Thomas Pearce, May 2, 2020. - Credit: Helen Pearce

Lockdown baby 2020

Ada Evelyn Lowe, born September 25, 2020. - Credit: Dan Lowe and Enya Taylor

Lockdown baby 2020

Grace McDonagh, born May 23, 2020. - Credit: Jess Challis

Lockdown baby 2020

Lilly Saunders, born February 15, 2020. - Credit: Beverly Beatty

Lockdown baby 2020

Margo, born December 15, 2020. - Credit: Megan Pearson

Lockdown baby 2020

Stanley Bernard Bladen, born June 27, 2020. - Credit: Vicky Balden


Ipswich News

