LOOK: How do our town centres compare on day one of coronavirus lockdown?

Bury St Edmunds on the first day of lockdown 2. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Photos from Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds have shown the stark difference in footfall on the first day of the national coronavirus lockdown.

Pictures taken in Ipswich town centre on Wednesday, November 4 – one day before the lockdown was introduced – show the streets packed full of people, with queues forming outside non-essential retail stores.

Plenty of shoppers passed through the Cornhill, while others stopped for a chat – with social interaction outdoors now limited to being between only two people under the latest rules.

On the first day of lockdown however, the streets were far quieter.

Unlike the initial lockdown, a significant number of shops do remain open – with big names such as Wilko, Boots and Poundland not shutting up shop.

The ever popular Hot Sausage Company stand also remains open on the Cornhill.

In Bury St Edmunds, The Arc Shopping Centre was also awash with Christmas shoppers on Wednesday, with pictures showing people grabbing their last-minute purchases.

Indeed, the scene was enough for some businesses to liken the day to Christmas Eve, according to Bury St Edmunds BID chief executive Mark Cordell.

But it was a similar picture to Ipswich on the first day of lockdown.

First day of the second lockdown at the Cornhill in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND First day of the second lockdown at the Cornhill in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

While like in Ipswich, some town centre stores remain open, the lanes of The Arc were desolate.

Pictures taken at the same hour as the day before show no more than a handful of people walking through the streets, with notices on shop windows telling customers they’ll be back next month.

Lockdown restrictions are set to end on December 2, with potential changes to the high street including the opening of the new Deichmann shoe shop in Ipswich. In Bury St Edmunds, Dough and Co Woodfired Pizza and The Cheese Hole Co are also among the stores set to open in the future.