What changes come into effect on Super Saturday?

The Farmhouse in Kesgrave prepares social distancing measures in order to re-open on Super Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

From tomorrow pubs can reopen and restaurants can once again serve diners - but what else is changing in Suffolk?

The Black Tiles pub in Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Black Tiles pub in Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Here we list all the changes that come into effect on July 4 - now known as Super Saturday - as lockdown comes to an end.

You will be able to:

• Have a haircut at a barbers or hairdressers

• Visit the pub, dine out at a restaurant, enjoy a coffee in a cafe – two households can do this indoors or outdoors, or up to six people from different households can meet outdoors, while maintaining social distancing. Staff at the venues will take reasonable steps to help you with seating arrangements to ensure you stay at least one metre apart

• See one other family inside your home - while maintaining social distancing. You are not allowed to stay over

• Meet in groups of up to two households in any location - public, private, indoors or outdoors

• Take your child to the playground or exercise at an outdoor gym

• Attend a wedding - with 30 guests or under

• Go camping, stay in a hotel or rent a holiday cottage provided there are no more than two households staying in the same accommodation

• Take part in group worship

• Visit the funfair or an amusement park

• Go to the library

• Visit a museum or gallery

• Go to an aquarium or other indoor animal attraction

• See a film at the cinema

• Go to a bingo hall

• Visit a community centre

Social distancing rules have also been relaxed, the advice remains to stay two metres apart, but if this is not possible, you should still keep a distance of at least a metre under the ‘one-metre plus’ rule.

This means that if staying two metres apart is not possible in an inside space you should wear a face covering, wash hands regularly, avoid contact and wipe down high contact surfaces routinely.