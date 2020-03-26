E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH this brilliant lockdown video challenge

PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 March 2020

The U14 boys team of Ipswich Basketball Club. Picture: NICK WINTER

The U14 boys team of Ipswich Basketball Club. Picture: NICK WINTER

Members of a Suffolk basketball team forced into lockdown have found a novel way to keep passing the ball - without passing on coronavirus.

Coach Craig Douglass with the U14 boys team of Ipswich Basketball Club. Picture:NICK WINTERCoach Craig Douglass with the U14 boys team of Ipswich Basketball Club. Picture:NICK WINTER

Now in a brilliant video - a challenge set by their coach - the players prove they have all got a safe pair of hands.

The U14 boys Ipswich Basketball team were missing seeing each other during the first few days of isolation, so their creative coach decided to do something to bring them together again – in a safe way.

Craig Douglass is serving in the army and works at RAF Wattisham, but in his spare time he volunteers as a head coach for the Ipswich Basketball Club team.

“I’d seen similar challenges on social media with people kicking around loo rolls and ruby balls,” he explained.

“Due to the current unprecedented situation and with our sport being suspended, we went from training twice a week and playing in fixtures on a weekend to a complete stop.

“I saw this as an ideal little challenge for our team to try and keep us all connected while isolated.

“The only rule I gave them was which direction to pass it in but the rest was all them, they were outstanding.”

Mr Douglass has only been with the U14 team for one season but due to placing in a tough league the boys have bonded closely and isolation has been difficult.

Coach Craig Douglass with the U14 boys team of Ipswich Basketball Club. Picture: NICK WINTERCoach Craig Douglass with the U14 boys team of Ipswich Basketball Club. Picture: NICK WINTER

Successive injuries took him out of the game but he has now coached teams within the army and at Ipswich Basketball Club, where he first trained to become a coach nearly eight years ago.

He added: “I wanted us to be the first basketball team to do something like this and now it’s growing with the whole club wanting to join in.”

Celebrities have been creating their own challenges for people to film, like Taskmaster creator, Alex Horne.

The poker faced comedian set the nation their first challenge on Monday February 23 via Twitter.

“Throw a piece of A4 paper into a bin. Most spectacular throw in wins.”

Greg Davies, the Taskmaster, even responded with a video highlighting the best attempts and congratulating the overall winner.

Time where you’re stuck at home can be lonely, boring and even difficult at times, so get thinking and film your own challenges and send them to Newsroom@archant.co.uk

Go to our website to watch the U14 team’s full video.

