Pair from drug line targeting thousands of users in Ipswich are jailed

Logan Burnett was jailed for four years for drug dealing Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Two drug dealers who were involved in a drug line which sent out thousands of text messages to potential customers in the Ipswich area have been jailed for a total of nearly seven years

Ben Taylor was jailed for two years and 10 months for his role in drug dealing for the Santos line Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Ben Taylor was jailed for two years and 10 months for his role in drug dealing for the Santos line Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Sentencing Logan Burnett and Ben Taylor, who were known by the nicknames “Scratchy” and “Itchy”, Judge Emma Peters said they had been involved “up to their necks” in drug dealing.

She said they were “inextricably” linked to the “Santos” drug line which had sent out nearly 6,000 marketing text messages to class A drug users in the Ipswich area between January and March this year.

She said in February, Taylor was arrested on an unrelated matter and two hours after his release he had sent out a bulk text message advertising drugs for sale.

In March this year a car in which the defendants were travelling was stopped by police on the A12 and a phone in the vehicle, which was used by the Santos line, had Taylor’s DNA on it.

In the area where the car was stopped police found a bag containing 60g of cocaine which had been thrown out if the vehicle.

Burnett, 23, of no fixed address, admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cocaine on October 26 last year.

Burnett and Taylor, 24, of Bull Road in Ipswich, also admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine between January and May this year.

Burnett also admitted possession of cannabis and breach of a suspended prison sentence.

Burnett was jailed for four years and Taylor was jailed for two years and 10 months.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that in October last year police went to a house in Withersfield Road, Haverhill, and saw Burnett throw a package containing 65 wraps of heroin and 97 of cocaine out of a window.

A further 100 wraps of of heroin and 200 wraps of crack cocaine were also found at the property with a total value of £4,600, said Gareth Hughes, prosecuting.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee, for Burnett, said he regretted his involvement in the offences and wanted to put his offending behind him.

Jeremy Rosenberg, for Taylor, said his client had grown up in a dysfunctional family and was exposed to drugs from an early age.He was a graduate of the Jamie Oliver 15 project and had become involved in drug dealing to make some “quick cash” while he was homeless and addicted to drugs.