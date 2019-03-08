'The school was her life' - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY Archant

The family and colleagues of a teaching assistant from Whitton Primary school have been sharing their memories of mother of four Lolly Hill.

Mrs Hill, 61, who worked at Whitton Primary School for more than 20 years, died over the weekend following complications caused by a long term health condition.

Paying tribute, her family said: " Lolly was mum to four of us and Nanny to our seven children, she loved us with a passion and whilst we are heartbroken we are coping with the heartache with the strength she taught us to have."

In assembly on Monday pupils celebrated Mrs Hill's love of music by singing Lean on Me.

This was their special way of remembering Lolly, who every year would organise the popular Whitton's Got Talent competition.

The school's headteacher Mr Stephen Capper said: " It is with great sadness we heard the news about Lolly over the weekend.

"She has made a significant contribution to the school and community over the years and was a friend to everyone - the school was her life."

After being told the sad news this morning pupils at the school have been offered counselling and Mr Capper said that a book of condolence will be started in her memory - when this is completed this will be given to her family.

Mrs Hill who went to Whitton Primary as a child, started working at the school as a midday assistant in 1996.

She then applied for a role of teaching assistant in 2000 and mainly worked with children in Key Stage Two.

"Lolly had a tremendous determination and desire to help people - she always put children first," said Mr Capper.

As well as her work at Whitton Primary, and with their Parent Teacher Association, she also had a key role at the North West Ipswich Big Local Trust.

Yesterday they also paid tribute: " As the devastating news trickles through the community that our beloved Lolly Hill has passed, we would like to send our love and thoughts to her family and friends."