Mass delays on Liverpool Street service

Greater Anglia have announced delays and cancellations after a points failure Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Delays and cancellations are expected from London Liverpool Street services to East Anglia after a points failure.

Greater Anglia announced via social media that London Liverpool Street Station experienced the failure just after 4pm today.

The company have said services to Ipswich, Colchester, Braintree and Clacton can expect delays and alterations.

Commuters are advised to check the Greater Anglia website to see where these changes are taking place.

Trains are having to run at a reduced speed, causing congestion on the mainlines out of the station.

Alterations, cancellations and delays are also expected across all other services as Greater Anglia deal with the issue.

