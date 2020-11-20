E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
London man to appear in court over Ipswich drug offences

PUBLISHED: 22:41 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 22:41 20 November 2020

Suffolk police have charged a London man with drug offences

Suffolk police have charged a London man with drug offences Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

A man has been charged with drug offences connected to Ipswich.

He was arrested in an address in East London yesterday afternoon on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drugs.

The arrest was made in connection with Operation Orochi – set up by Suffolk Constabulary with the Metropolitan Police to tackle county lines drug dealing that operates between London and Suffolk.

He was transported to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Galid Hassan, 22, of Cricklewood Lane in London, was subsequently charged with two counts of being concerned of the supply of class A drugs.

He was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court in the morning at 10am.

•Operation Orochi focuses on analysing the data of mobile phones used to buy and sell crack cocaine and heroin by dealers and controllers.

Officers from the team in Suffolk will share this intelligence with a dedicated team at the Met, who will then investigate to identify the line controller and their location.

