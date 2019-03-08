Chris grants wife's last wish by running the London Marathon for her



A loving husband is fulfilling his wife’s last wish by carrying her ashes in his wristband when he takes part in the London Marathon tomorrow – meaning they will run as a couple for one final time.



Angela Rose was diagnosed with breast cancer 18 months ago and it had always been her dream to run the famous 26.2mile route.

After falling ill and with her disease getting progressively worse, Angela knew she wouldn't be able to complete it - so her husband Chris decided to run it on her behalf.

Angela was hoping to be able to cheer her husband on but died on February 13, just a week before her 41st birthday.

Chris, a novice runner, said: “These last few months have been surreal and Angela has been cheated of her dream in the most horrible way possible.



“But I know that by running the marathon and raising money I'm not only helping other people who are suffering like Angela, but I'm also granting her last wish and I will be able to tell the grandchildren that we ran it together.”

Angela was a mother to nine-year-old Jack and worked in the oncology department at Ipswich Hospital for more than 10 years.

Chris said she always loved to run and was an “amazing person and mother”.



He added: “I know Angela would be so proud of me for doing this, but I will be a total mess at the end of it.”

The couple lived together in Rendlesham and both became members of an online running group called Run For Your Life, which Chris thanks for getting him through the tough time.

He added: “It's been really emotional.

“I did a 10k run in under an hour for the first time a couple of weeks ago and the hardest thing was not being able to tell her that I had done it – she would be so proud of me if she could see me now.



“Having something to focus on has really helped, but nothing will ever be the same.”

Chris is running on behalf of Macmillan Cancer Support, which has provided huge support for his son Jack in such a difficult time.

He also wanted to raise money for the Macmillan nurses in the day unit where Angela once worked and was later cared for by her colleagues and friends.

Chris has raised more than £5,700 so far and has been overwhelmed by the support.