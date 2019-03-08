Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Chris grants wife's last wish by running the London Marathon for her

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 April 2019

The pair ran a number of races together before Angela was diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture: CHRIS ROSE

The pair ran a number of races together before Angela was diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture: CHRIS ROSE

Archant

A loving husband is fulfilling his wife’s last wish by carrying her ashes in his wristband when he takes part in the London Marathon tomorrow – meaning they will run as a couple for one final time.

Chris is running the London Marathon to grant his late wife Angela's final wish. Picture: CHRIS ROSEChris is running the London Marathon to grant his late wife Angela's final wish. Picture: CHRIS ROSE

Angela Rose was diagnosed with breast cancer 18 months ago and it had always been her dream to run the famous 26.2mile route.

After falling ill and with her disease getting progressively worse, Angela knew she wouldn't be able to complete it - so her husband Chris decided to run it on her behalf.

Angela was hoping to be able to cheer her husband on but died on February 13, just a week before her 41st birthday.

Chris, a novice runner, said: “These last few months have been surreal and Angela has been cheated of her dream in the most horrible way possible.

Chris and Angela Rose pictured with their 'Run For Your Life' group. Picture: CHRIS ROSEChris and Angela Rose pictured with their 'Run For Your Life' group. Picture: CHRIS ROSE

“But I know that by running the marathon and raising money I'm not only helping other people who are suffering like Angela, but I'm also granting her last wish and I will be able to tell the grandchildren that we ran it together.”

Angela was a mother to nine-year-old Jack and worked in the oncology department at Ipswich Hospital for more than 10 years.

You may also want to watch:

Chris said she always loved to run and was an “amazing person and mother”.

Chris and Angela with their 9-year-old son Jack. Picture: CHRIS ROSEChris and Angela with their 9-year-old son Jack. Picture: CHRIS ROSE

He added: “I know Angela would be so proud of me for doing this, but I will be a total mess at the end of it.”

The couple lived together in Rendlesham and both became members of an online running group called Run For Your Life, which Chris thanks for getting him through the tough time.

He added: “It's been really emotional.

“I did a 10k run in under an hour for the first time a couple of weeks ago and the hardest thing was not being able to tell her that I had done it – she would be so proud of me if she could see me now.

Angela had persuaded novice runner Chris to run the London Marathon. PicturE: CHRIS ROSEAngela had persuaded novice runner Chris to run the London Marathon. PicturE: CHRIS ROSE

“Having something to focus on has really helped, but nothing will ever be the same.”

Chris is running on behalf of Macmillan Cancer Support, which has provided huge support for his son Jack in such a difficult time.

He also wanted to raise money for the Macmillan nurses in the day unit where Angela once worked and was later cared for by her colleagues and friends.

Chris has raised more than £5,700 so far and has been overwhelmed by the support.

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Did you hear the ‘skyquake’ over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two year community order for Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Did you hear the ‘skyquake’ over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two year community order for Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: CCTV footage shows moment robber attacked woman, 79, as she went to play bingo

Suffolk police released CCTV footage of the attack Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Ruthless’ scammers jailed for 21 years for ripping off elderly victims of £3m

Barry Spearing, Muhammed Tanveer and Shaun Cross. Pictures: Bedfordshire Police

Storm Hannah: Yellow weather warning still in place and potential 60mph gusts coming

Strong winds and high waves could batter the Suffolk coast today as Storm Hannah sweeps in from the west of England Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA

Tattooed driver claimed an aversion to needles when blood requested

Joshua Wiggins was banned from driving for 18 months and handed a 12-month community order, with 200 hours of unpaid work, for failing to provide a specimen or cooperate with a preliminary test Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA WIRE

Chris grants wife’s last wish by running the London Marathon for her

The pair ran a number of races together before Angela was diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture: CHRIS ROSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists