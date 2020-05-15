E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
See all the outfits from Rebecca’s fancy dress marathon

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 May 2020

Rebecca Fish, Ipswich, ran a marathon in her garden. She is dressed as a bumblebee Picture: Rebecca Fish

Rebecca Fish, Ipswich, ran a marathon in her garden. She is dressed as a bumblebee Picture: Rebecca Fish

The Banker from Ipswich completed the distance as a bumblebee, Winnie the Pooh and even a hotdog!

Rebecca dressed as a Señorita Picture: Rebecca FishRebecca dressed as a Señorita Picture: Rebecca Fish

Lockdown has caused most of us to try weird and wonderful things that we may not have thought of doing in our usual, everyday lives. Whether that’s taking a virtual tour of a museum, brushing up on our baking skills or stretching out and trying yoga, we’ve all been given the perfect opportunity to try something we’ve just never got round to doing – and for Rebecca Fish, it was running a marathon in fancy dress.

“I’ve always taken my races too seriously to run in fancy dress, but when I heard that the London Marathon had been postponed, I thought it would be the perfect opportunity.

“I’ve been running on and off for around 15 years, but in 2006 my nephew, Oliver, was born with Cystic Fibrosis, which motivated me to raise money and apply for a charity place in the 2007 London Marathon.

“Since then, I have completed two more London Marathons – the last was in 2011 – and one marathon in Chelmsford, which was in 2018 and a ‘come back’ run after having my daughter. I’ve also competed in lots of other local half marathons and shorter races over the years.

Rebecca dressed as Winnei the Pooh Picture: Rebecca FishRebecca dressed as Winnei the Pooh Picture: Rebecca Fish

“I was thrilled to achieve a time of 3 hours and 34 minutes during my 2018 marathon as it meant that I qualified as Good for Age. I was hoping to complete in Chelmsford 2019 but I injured my knee, so I began trained for the London Marathon 2020. I was disappointed when it was postponed and although it has been rescheduled for October, I really wanted to complete it as soon as possible – especially as I had raised lots of money for the Cystic Fibrosis charity.

“That’s when I had the idea of running in fancy dress in my garden - it was a fun way to complete the challenge!”

Rebecca’s seven costumes were:

Rebecca dressed as a hot dog Picture: Rebecca FishRebecca dressed as a hot dog Picture: Rebecca Fish

Bumblebee: start – mile 5

Hotdog: 5 – 8

Senorita: 8 – 12

Rebecca finished the race as a superhero Picture: Rebecca FishRebecca finished the race as a superhero Picture: Rebecca Fish

Winnie the Pooh: 12 – 13.1

Hawaiian: 13.1 – 19

London Guard: 19 – 22

Superhero: 22 – finish

Rebecca dressed as a London guard Picture: Rebecca FishRebecca dressed as a London guard Picture: Rebecca Fish

“I mapped a route from my back garden, down the side of the house and around our front lawn, which was 0.04 of a mile. It worked out at 655 laps but I didn’t count these, I just trusted the GPS on my Garmin watch.

“I didn’t advertise what I was doing before as wanted to make sure I could ‘pull it off’ however my husband had more faith in me and had messaged relatives the night before to let them know and documented the progress on social media throughout the day.

“This led to a number of supporters popping by (all following social distancing rules) as well as a number of people walking through the close keen to know what I was doing running around my garden!

Rebecca dressed as a hawaiian Picture: Rebecca FishRebecca dressed as a hawaiian Picture: Rebecca Fish

“Running around the garden is completely different to the roads; the pace is a lot slower as you can’t build up speed on the short sections and the constant turns took a toll on my knees and ankles. I eventually competed the distance in a running time of 5 hrs 30 mins but had been out for nearly 7 hours - I had paused on occasions to change costumes and to have a word with supporters and passers-by.

“Dressing up was such a fun! It actually made the whole experience a far greater one and helped me cope with what otherwise what would have been a boring lapped event. I’m thrilled that I completed it and was able to still raise money for charity.”

To donate and support Rebecca, please click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

