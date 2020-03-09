E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Meet the midwife taking on the London Marathon after taking up running to fight depression

PUBLISHED: 16:30 09 March 2020

Charlie Fisk, a midwife for Ipswich Hospital will be running the London marathon on Sunday 8th April, after recently completing the Cambridge marathon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlie Fisk, a midwife for Ipswich Hospital will be running the London marathon on Sunday 8th April, after recently completing the Cambridge marathon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich Hospital midwife will be running the London Marathon this year in aid of women's rights after her own traumatic experience of her becoming a single parent to three young children.

Charlie Fisk, a midwife for Ipswich Hospital will be running the London marathon on Sunday 8th April, after recently completing the Cambridge marathon Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDCharlie Fisk, a midwife for Ipswich Hospital will be running the London marathon on Sunday 8th April, after recently completing the Cambridge marathon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlie Fisk has been delivering babies and caring for new mothers for over a decade and has become passionate about their rights.

"As a midwife I see women in all states of life and I want to help them," she said.

The 40-year-old experienced her own heartbreak when her relationship with the father of her three children broke down, destroying Charlie's self esteem.

"This time two years ago I never would have thought I could do anything alone let alone run a marathon," she said.

Charlie Fisk, a midwife for Ipswich Hospital will be running the London marathon on Sunday 8th April, after recently completing the Cambridge marathon Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDCharlie Fisk, a midwife for Ipswich Hospital will be running the London marathon on Sunday 8th April, after recently completing the Cambridge marathon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

"I was sad, depressed and miserable. I wasn't good enough for someone so they left me and then I felt like I wasn't good enough for anything."

After signing up for the Great East run last year the single mum's love of running has continued to grow, she says she "simply never stopped".

You may also want to watch:

She continued: "I have a more positive energy now than I had before everyone has said it."

This weekend she will be tackling the Soucany Cambridge half marathon in preparation for the big day in April, when she will raise money for Action Aid.

"Running cured me of depression and boosted my self confidence," she said. "I realised you can do whatever you want to do."

Her exhausting schedule is no mean feat as she often comes off the back of a night shift and straight into training - all before doing the school run.

Explaining why she has chosen to support Women's Aid, she added: "My experience highlighted women's rights to me and women shouldn't be ignored or pushed aside and made to feel weak."

The Ipswich woman will be running with fellow midwife, Laura Aspinall, who she trained as a student and has become firm friends with during her recent challenges.

While the two women don't train together they spend all day - and working nights - with one another, sharing tips as they do.

"Laura is much faster and fitter than me," Charlie explained. "I'm not worried about my time, you know what they say; it's not about the time it's about the finish line."

You can donate on JustGiving at Charlie's Marathon journey.

