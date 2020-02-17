'I carry his memory with me' Bereaved partner to run London marathon for mental health

Natasha Miles is running the London Marathon for Suffolk Mind in memory of her partner Nick Dinsdale. Picture: NATASHA MILES Archant

A Suffolk woman will be running the London Marathon to raise money for Suffolk Mind in memory of her partner who tragically took his own life.

Natasha Miles has said that her life will "never be the same again", after losing her partner Nick Dinsdale in May 2019 to his battle with mental health.

The 47-year-old from Stowmarket decided to take on the 26.2 mile challenge to raise both awareness and money.

She said: "After tragically losing Nick, I felt passionate about raising awareness of mental health.

"My life will never be the same, but if I can help others in any way, I am determined to do so.

"Many of us have suffered varying degrees of mental ill health in our own lives, but we should not feel embarrassed or anxious about reaching out for support."

Natasha has already begun training for the event which takes place on Sunday April 26, which she will do with a friend.

She applied for her place when Suffolk Mind secured a spot through the lottery process - meaning she will be the first ever to represent the charity at the Virgin London Marathon.

While she acknowledges the strain of taking on such a monumental task she is determined to complete the course as it is something that she and Nick had hoped to do together.

"For sure, doing the London Marathon is going to be extremely emotional - I miss Nick every single day," she admitted.

"But to possibly achieve something that we both had talked about doing together, will mean the world to me."

"I know it's what he would want me to do as I was always setting us new challenges."

Lizzy Tuthill, community funraising coordinator at Suffolk Mind, called Natasha a "fantastic advocate" and said the charity was pleased she had chosen to represent it and spread the message.

She said: "We want to make Suffolk the best place in the world for talking about and taking care of mental health, and with the help of people like Natasha, we hope to achieve that mission."

For Natasha, the marathon is part of her "healing process" in which she carries Nick's memory throughout her life in a positive way.

"On the day of the London Marathon - I want to take him round in my heart."

If you would like to sponsor Natasha, visit the Suffolk Mind website here.