E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Baby love spurs midwife Laura to run London Marathon

PUBLISHED: 06:00 08 March 2020

Laura at the end of one of her running events to prepare for the London Marathon. Picture: LAURA ASPINALL

Laura at the end of one of her running events to prepare for the London Marathon. Picture: LAURA ASPINALL

Archant

Midwives see some of the very best and very worst moments of our lives and after spending years consoling devastated parents, an Ipswich woman is taking on the London Marathon to raise awareness for miscarriage.

Laura Aspinall and her five-year-old son Oliver. Picture: LAURA ASPINALLLaura Aspinall and her five-year-old son Oliver. Picture: LAURA ASPINALL

Laura Aspinall has spent eight years delivering babies in Ipswich Hospital but, as a staggering one in four pregnancies are estimated to end in miscarriage, some of her memories are painful.

After finding her passion for running she'll be taking on the famous sporting event to fundraise for Tommy's - a charity which researches miscarriages, stillbirths and premature babies.

"It's not that one particular case stood out to me it was more the sheer number of them I've seen," the 30-year-old explained.

"We see more than we should, we see it more often than anyone should. To go through that is so horrific for anyone.

Laura running at an event in preparation for the London Marathon. Picture: LAURA ASPINALLLaura running at an event in preparation for the London Marathon. Picture: LAURA ASPINALL

"People don't talk much about it, a lot of people use that as their coping mechanism - if they don't acknowledge it then it didn't happen.

"Sadly it happens a lot and it's important to have a support network for afterwards."

You may also want to watch:

As Laura works in the high risk unit she works with some of the most vulnerable mothers and says she has to be prepared for what she might have to face.

Laura Aspinall and her five-year-old son Oliver. Picture: LAURA ASPINALLLaura Aspinall and her five-year-old son Oliver. Picture: LAURA ASPINALL

She said: "It's absolutely draining and you have to be there to support them so you feel every step of the way.

"We experience the whole journey from the birth itself all the way through to doing the memories with them - where we make prints of the baby's hands and feet and take photos.

"Dads don't tend to open up but they're just as traumatised as the mums are - they suffer in the same way."

Tommy's has a research clinic in Manchester and also runs a rainbow clinic which supports families affected by these issues.

Laura's own experiences of motherhood have strengthened her compassion for her work and said she never thought that having children would change how she felt about it but added: "When you have your own it bring sit back to you that this could have been yours."

Her son Oliver is now five and she got back into fitness once she had given birth to him and her gym buddies convinced her to sign up for a 10K run.

"I always said I'd do a half marathon one day," she said. "My partner did the London Marathon and watching him do it I decided that I had to do it so signed up that night - I thought I'm in my running prime, I have to do it now."

To donate to Laura visit her Virgin Money Giving page here.

Most Read

Major Ipswich road to close for THREE months

A major three month roadworks project is due to close the A1071 in Ipswich, both ways between London Road and Hadleigh Road between April 14 and July 14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver seen ‘drinking whisky, sniffing knickers and covered in blood’

The incident took place in the car park of Morrisons in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

James Bond yacht builder launches biggest vessel yet

The Spirit superyacht set sail on her first journey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Popular Ipswich pub closes its doors - as hunt is on for new managers

The Suffolk Punch pub in Norwich Road, Ipswich, has a sign up advertising for new managers. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Major Ipswich road to close for THREE months

A major three month roadworks project is due to close the A1071 in Ipswich, both ways between London Road and Hadleigh Road between April 14 and July 14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver seen ‘drinking whisky, sniffing knickers and covered in blood’

The incident took place in the car park of Morrisons in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

James Bond yacht builder launches biggest vessel yet

The Spirit superyacht set sail on her first journey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Popular Ipswich pub closes its doors - as hunt is on for new managers

The Suffolk Punch pub in Norwich Road, Ipswich, has a sign up advertising for new managers. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: Kebab shop worker gets shock as car sends sign smashing into window

Kebabpizza worker Hoshang Qazikhani sitting in the shop window where he had been moments before it was hit by the sign. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

No cases in Suffolk as five new coronavirus cases confirmed in the east of England

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Happy campers - Volkswagen owners share their love of classic motors as iconic van turns 70

Tony Bown's beloved VW, Buttercup

Missing German Shepherd Poppy found by police

A German Shepherd believed to have been stolen has been returned to its owners by Suffolk police Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home loss to Coventry City

Skipper Luke Chambers has his head in his hands after just failing to connect with the ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24