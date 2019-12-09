E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

PUBLISHED: 23:19 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 23:25 09 December 2019

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man has died following a car crash at a busy Ipswich junction.

Suffolk police were called shortly before 7pm to reports a car had driven through the central reservation in London Road, crossing on to the other side of the carriageway near to West End Road.

Officers arrived to find a silver BMW X5 embedded in fencing, with a traffic light and a metal central reservation barrier destroyed.

An ambulance was on scene and paramedics treated the driver of the car but he died shortly after the incident.

The police have confirmed that the driver is believed to have become ill while at the wheel of the BMW before the crash happened.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 6.55pm this evening, Monday December 9, to reports that a BMW X5 had collided with the central reservation barriers and then a Ford Focus on London Road, near to the junction with West End Road.

"The driver of the BMW died a short while later. It is currently believed that he suffered a medical episode prior to the collision."

Officers waited on the scene for Highways England to attend to close a pedestrian crossing and remove the destroyed traffic light.

The area was cleared at 9.40pm and all roads were reopened.

